Akamai Cloud: New G8 Dedicated Hardware and Performance VM Shapes

Over the past few years, much has changed in how applications are built and in what teams expect from their cloud infrastructure. When Akamai acquired Linode, we made a clear commitment to invest in the platform and to evolve it alongside our customers’ needs. That commitment was not just about adding capacity or new regions; it was about making deliberate improvements where they matter most.

As we’ve worked closely with customers, we’ve seen the types of applications and services they’re building change in meaningful ways. Some teams are still running familiar workloads, like game servers or community platforms. Others are small and medium-sized businesses building real, production-grade applications — performance, consistency, and reliability are no longer optional. These workloads behave differently; they are more sensitive to latency, more demanding of CPU and memory, and far less tolerant of variability.

Our existing plans have been a solid place to start, especially for early-stage projects and cost-conscious workloads. But as many of our customers have grown, we’ve heard that those plans can become constrictive. Inconsistent performance, noisy neighbors, and the need to work around variability by targeting specific instances or regions are all signs that infrastructure needs have outgrown the original model.