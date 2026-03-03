Why GPU Card Counts Matter for Real AI Workloads

When organizations move artificial intelligence (AI) from experiment to production, they discover something critical: Not every workload needs the biggest GPU you can buy.

The challenge isn’t access to GPUs. It’s having the right GPU shape for the job.

Some teams need just enough GPU to fine-tune a model or power a recommendation engine. Others need significantly more memory and throughput for multimodal inference, 8K video transcoding, or AAA game titles support.

With NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs now available in 1-card, 2-card, 4-card, and 8-card plans, Akamai Inference Cloud meets customers where their workloads actually are, delivering the right price-to-performance ratio for real AI inference, agentic AI, physical AI, scientific computing, media, and video games use cases.

These plans are designed for teams that don’t just want GPU access. They also want GPU infrastructure that matches how modern applications are built and deployed.

Not sure what GPU you need? Check out our blog post on comparing GPUs on Akamai Cloud.