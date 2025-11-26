AI Inference at the Edge: How Akamai’s Evolution Made It Possible

As AI inference moves from centralized servers to the edge, it's fundamentally redistributing compute. Akamai's architecture was built for this: First, in how we pioneered the delivery of content and, now, in how we're leading the delivery of intelligence.

After more than two decades of experience, we’re building on that same driving principle for AI by bringing inference closer to where decisions get made. It’s the next step in an evolution that’s redefining the architecture of the cloud by extending its reach from centralized regions to the distributed edge.

IDC’s recent report, Akamai: Navigating the Cloud Frontier — A Transformation from CDN to Distributed Cloud Provider, captures that transformation. It traces how we’ve evolved from the web’s original delivery pioneer to a distributed cloud provider ready for an AI-driven future.

For leaders who are preparing their organizations for what’s next, the IDC profile is worth a close read. It demonstrates how Akamai has been building the kind of distributed foundation that the coming AI era will demand and how the lessons of our past now shape the architecture of our future.