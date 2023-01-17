Resource Limit Increases for EdgeWorkers Yield Big Results

Exciting news! Akamai recently launched a batch of resource limit increases for the EdgeWorkers platform that dramatically reduced errors resulting from resource limit constraints. The limit increases came as two releases in the fall of 2022 — the first in September and the second in late November.

Additional architectural changes to enable dynamic bursting of CPU/memory and wall time through their limits (when possible) were also released in the November rollout. These combined changes unlock even more opportunities for businesses to harness the power of EdgeWorkers to boost performance by running their business logic workloads on the edge, closer to their end consumers.

Immediate results

EdgeWorkers engineers have measured an overall 10-fold reduction of resource-based error rates for EdgeWorkers compared with historical averages. Specifically, the error rates moved from an historical average percentage of requests of 0.01% (which isn’t too bad to begin with) to an average of 0.0007% in December.

This is worth repeating: The average resource-based error rates were reduced by more than a factor of 10.