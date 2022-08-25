What’s New for Developers: August 2022
This August’s developer update brings you some of the things we’ve been most excited to tell you about. We’re highlighting Terraform updates and news from Linode, and our team also put together some new videos that we hope you love.
What we’re highlighting in this issue:
Developer releases: tools and resources
Learn about the changes in Terraform CLI v1.0.0
Get the latest on Linode
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Latest articles and videos
Check out Developer’s Edge season 3
Learn about the fundamentals of API security
Don’t miss out on the latest Web Dev Office Hours
Watch a video on exporting your Akamai application security configs with the Akamai Terraform CLI
- Find out how to make the most of the features of Property Manager
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Developer releases: tools and resources
Terraform CLI v1.0.0
We just updated the Terraform CLI, a fantastic tool for multi-vendor infrastructure management. In the new release, you’ll get improved formatting of output configs and added DNS support. Take a look at the release notes for more details.
➡️ Learn more: https://github.com/akamai/cli-terraform/releases/tag/v1.0.0
Linode news
Linode has been busy improving database management and creating new guides to help developers get started.
Technical blogs on Django and SQL
In the first blog of the two-part series that supports the “Understanding Databases” e-book, Justin Mitchel explains how to facilitate the use of modern applications with SQL and Python.
New Linode series
In this new eight-part video series, Justin Mitchel of Coding for Entrepreneurs explores how to best deploy Django into production on Linode.
➡️ Watch all new Linode videos: https://www.youtube.com/linode
Recent guides
New Linode guides are now available to walk you through getting started with Linode. Find out how to use Ansible Collection plugins and retrieve and remove items based on priority.
➡️ Read “Using the Linode Ansible Collection to Deploy a Linode”:
https://www.linode.com/docs/guides/deploy-linodes-using-linode-ansible-collection
➡️ Read “The Priority Queue in Python 3”: https://www.linode.com/docs/guides/python-priority-queue
Latest articles and videos
Developer’s Edge season 3 is here!
We’ve been releasing new videos to highlight the amazing folks we work with. In season 3 of the Developer’s Edge series, Chuck Freedman, Director of Developer Advocacy, chats with developers from different companies each week.
In our latest episode, Amara Graham, Head of Developer Experience at Camunda, chats with Chuck about her enthusiasm for all aspects of developer relations.
➡️ Watch season 3: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk5zj0NLrd8-dDO1pHqoDPFB
Fundamentals of API security
Senior Developer Advocate Mike Elissen has been collaborating with Linode to talk you through the fundamentals of API security. In five episodes, Mike helps you understand how APIs can be targeted and how you can protect them. Learn more about API security in the format that works best for you: Check out his blog or video (or both!) below.
➡️ Read the blogs: https://blog.securitylevelup.eu/tag/api
New Web Dev Office Hours
In Senior Developer Advocate Austin Gil’s most recent episode, he reviews atomic CSS, challenges that arise when working with complex rules, and how the Tailwind team solves issues using CSS variables.
➡️ Watch the rest of the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk6aYAy9mIaNwCo6Rgahxb8B
Exporting Akamai application security configurations with the Akamai Terraform CLI
In a recent video, Mike Elissen explains how to use the Akamai Terraform CLI to quickly export your configurations with create-appsec.
➡️ Visit YouTube for more Akamai Developer videos: Akamai Developer YouTube
Property Manager features explained
Developer Champion Tim Vereecke has been sharing tips on using the Property Manager UI.
➡️ View and follow Tim’s posts on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/timvereecke/recent-activity/shares/
And that’s a wrap!
Do you have an article, a tool, code, or something else that you’ve created that you would like to share? Contact us at devrel@akamai.com, so we can share it with our developer community!