What’s New for Developers: August 2022

Linode news

Linode has been busy improving database management and creating new guides to help developers get started.

Technical blogs on Django and SQL

In the first blog of the two-part series that supports the “Understanding Databases” e-book, Justin Mitchel explains how to facilitate the use of modern applications with SQL and Python.

New Linode series

In this new eight-part video series, Justin Mitchel of Coding for Entrepreneurs explores how to best deploy Django into production on Linode.

➡️ Watch all new Linode videos: https://www.youtube.com/linode

Recent guides

New Linode guides are now available to walk you through getting started with Linode. Find out how to use Ansible Collection plugins and retrieve and remove items based on priority.

➡️ Read “Using the Linode Ansible Collection to Deploy a Linode”:

https://www.linode.com/docs/guides/deploy-linodes-using-linode-ansible-collection

➡️ Read “The Priority Queue in Python 3”: https://www.linode.com/docs/guides/python-priority-queue