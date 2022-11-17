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What’s New for Developers: November 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

November 17, 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

November was an exciting month for developers, with an EdgeGrid PHP client update, several bits of EdgeWorkers news, and the release of Terraform 3.0.

November was an exciting month for developers, with an EdgeGrid PHP client update, several bits of EdgeWorkers news, and the release of Terraform 3.0, in addition to the start of the new Build, Deliver & Secure video series. Read on to learn more about these and other helpful resources.

What we’re highlighting in this issue

Developer releases: tools and resources

EdgeGrid PHP client update

We’re excited to announce that an EdgeGrid PHP client update was released.

The update includes:

  • Upgrade to PHP 8.1

  • Upgrade to Guzzle 7.5, Monolog 2.0

  • Upgrade to akamai-open/edgegrid-auth 2.0.0

➡️ Find it here: https://github.com/akamai/AkamaiOPEN-edgegrid-php-client/releases/tag/2.0.0

EdgeWorkers news

EdgeWorkers 1.1.2

We’ve released the final feature for EdgeWorkers 1.1.2. With it, the EdgeWorkers team introduced a code bundle diff tool to help developers build and troubleshoot code. There was also a release of an EdgeWorkers native crypto feature earlier this month.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/changelog/code-bundle-and-encoding-module-updates

EdgeWorkers Code Profiler

We're excited to announce the release of EdgeWorkers Code Profiler. You can use it to gain insights about the CPU performance of your EdgeWorkers code. It is part of the EdgeWorkers VS Code extension and the Akamai CLI for Edgeworkers.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/changelog/edgeworkers-code-profiler

Improve URL redirects with EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV

URL redirects are common to web applications, but can be challenging to effectively manage and orchestrate at scale. Learn how Akamai EdgeWorkers and Akamai EdgeKV make URL redirects at the edge easier than ever. See the use case working in action under the EdgeKV section.

Terraform Provider 3.0.0

We’ve released Terraform Provider 3.0.0. Some of the features and enhancements appear in:  

  • AppSec

    • Automatically activate network list when contents are modified

    • Increase timeout for security configuration activation to 90 minutes (#348)

  • Datastream

    • Added akamai_datastreams data source (#327)

    • Added new features to akamai_datastream resource

      • New connectors: Elasticsearch, New Relic, and Loggly

      • Splunk and Custom HTTPS connectors were extended with the ability to provide mTLS certificates configuration

      • Sumo Logic, Splunk, and Custom HTTPS connectors were extended with the ability to specify custom HTTP headers

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases/tag/v3.0.0

Code bundle editor and encoding module updates

A diff tool is now available as part of the code bundle editor. You can compare files from two versions of an EdgeWorkers ID in a side-by-side view. This can help troubleshoot your code bundle by viewing the additions, removals, and changes to your code. You also can save a draft of an EdgeWorkers code bundle so that you can continue editing files that contain validation errors.

The encoding module now supports the base16, base64, and base64url encoding methods.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/changelog/code-bundle-and-encoding-module-updates

Application security API updates

We’ve added open API support for managing malware protection policies.

➡️ Learn how to list malware policies: https://techdocs.akamai.com/application-security/reference/get-malware-policies

➡️ Find out how to list malware policy actions: https://techdocs.akamai.com/application-security/reference/get-malware-policies-actions

➡️ Read how to list supported malware policy content types: https://techdocs.akamai.com/application-security/reference/get-malware-policy-content-types

Latest articles and videos

Ludum Dare Game Jam 51: reference architecture and video series

Akamai was proud to be a sponsor of the most recent Ludum Dare game jam. We helped speed up and improve user experience by leveraging Linode, Akamai Cloud Computing. View our reference architecture to see how we did it, or watch the brand-new Build, Deliver & Secure video series to learn more.

How Akamai's CDN Helps Run Ludum Dare Game Jam

➡️ View the reference architecture:

https://www.akamai.com/resources/reference-architecture/speed-up-and-secure-gaming-site

➡️ Watch the series:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk5tLol7c3IpJ38q023e1R4j

New Web Dev Office Hours

Web Dev Office Hours, our biweekly series on cool web development tips and tricks, continues. In a recent episode of Web Dev Office Hours, Austin Gil gives advice on how to make better HTML images for the web.

Better HTML Images for Users and Developers

➡️ Watch the rest of the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk6aYAy9mIaNwCo6Rgahxb8B

CRUD app continued with Delete: creating a full-stack app with Prisma and Remix

In the latest Neighborhood Pet Manager video, we cover the last missing operation in the acronym CRUD: Delete. But before we get into that, we’ll tap into Remix’s transition feature to create optimistic UIs. This helps us provide a better user experience, without adding a whole lot of work for developers.

CRUD App Continued! DELETE

How to power your live-streaming projects at scale using Akamai and Linode

If you're interested in building a live-streaming workflow with Akamai and Linode, make sure to read this article by Akamai's Luca Moglia.

➡️  Read more: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/how-power-your-live-streaming-projects-scale-using-akamai-luca-moglia/

What DevOps expects from public cloud providers

Beyond core cloud primitives — such as compute instances, storage, and networking — DevOps professionals crave security products, edge computing power, content delivery, and more from their cloud provider.

Watch the recording of the webinar on public cloud providers with Akamai's Shawn Michels and Talia Nassi, Violet Sky's Veronica Cary, and Techstrong Research’s Mike Rothman

➡️ Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/IMey1VJUvYA

Community highlights

New and improved onboarding docs

Last week, we introduced new materials on techdocs.akamai.com designed to help you more easily onboard your sites onto Akamai’s network.

Behind the home page are three new guides on how to:

  • Deliver your first site with Akamai — This tutorial walks you through the process of deploying a simple, secure site on Akamai’s network. Where possible, we provide estimates of the time each step will take. 

  • Get to know Akamai — This doc provides background information about how Akamai’s CDN works. It describes concepts such as caching, secure communications, and content flow.

  • Build on the cloud — This short piece provides a high-level overview of Akamai cloud computing on Linode. It takes you through the process of creating a simple microsite using Linode origin servers and an Akamai delivery product.

➡️ Learn how to deliver your first site: https://techdocs.akamai.com/onboard/docs/get-started

➡️ Find out more about Akamai: https://techdocs.akamai.com/platform-basics/docs/welcome

➡️ Read how to create a simple microsite: https://techdocs.akamai.com/get-started-cloud-computing/docs

Akamai developer site migration

October marked the end of the migration from developer.akamai.com to a new site that now serves as the destination for developer resources, such as documentation, videos, events, blogs, information on the Developer Champions, and more. We have migrated documentation and tutorials to the TechDocs site and the Akamai blog to preserve important content. 

➡️ Explore the new site now: https://www.akamai.com/developer

And that’s a wrap!

Do you have an article, a tool, code, or something else that you’ve created that you would like to share? Contact us at devrel@akamai.com, so we can present it to our developer community!

Contact us
Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

November 17, 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

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