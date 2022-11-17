What’s New for Developers: November 2022
November was an exciting month for developers, with an EdgeGrid PHP client update, several bits of EdgeWorkers news, and the release of Terraform 3.0, in addition to the start of the new Build, Deliver & Secure video series. Read on to learn more about these and other helpful resources.
What we’re highlighting in this issue
Developer releases: tools and resources
Get details on the EdgeGrid PHP client update
Read the latest EdgeWorkers news
Read the release notes for Terraform Provider 3.0.0
Use code bundle editor to compare files from two versions of an EdgeWorkers ID
Discover the recent application security API updates
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Latest articles and videos
Don’t miss out on our reference architecture and video series on how Akamai and Linode powered Ludum Dare Game Jam 51
Learn about the CRUD operation Delete
Find out how to power your live-streaming projects at scale using Akamai and Linode
Watch the webinar on what DevOps expects from public cloud providers
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Community highlights
View the new and improved onboarding docs
- Learn about the Akamai developer site migration
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Developer releases: tools and resources
EdgeGrid PHP client update
We’re excited to announce that an EdgeGrid PHP client update was released.
The update includes:
Upgrade to PHP 8.1
Upgrade to Guzzle 7.5, Monolog 2.0
Upgrade to akamai-open/edgegrid-auth 2.0.0
➡️ Find it here: https://github.com/akamai/AkamaiOPEN-edgegrid-php-client/releases/tag/2.0.0
EdgeWorkers news
EdgeWorkers 1.1.2
We’ve released the final feature for EdgeWorkers 1.1.2. With it, the EdgeWorkers team introduced a code bundle diff tool to help developers build and troubleshoot code. There was also a release of an EdgeWorkers native crypto feature earlier this month.
➡️ Read the release notes: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/changelog/code-bundle-and-encoding-module-updates
EdgeWorkers Code Profiler
We're excited to announce the release of EdgeWorkers Code Profiler. You can use it to gain insights about the CPU performance of your EdgeWorkers code. It is part of the EdgeWorkers VS Code extension and the Akamai CLI for Edgeworkers.
➡️ Read the release notes: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/changelog/edgeworkers-code-profiler
Improve URL redirects with EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV
URL redirects are common to web applications, but can be challenging to effectively manage and orchestrate at scale. Learn how Akamai EdgeWorkers and Akamai EdgeKV make URL redirects at the edge easier than ever. See the use case working in action under the EdgeKV section.
Terraform Provider 3.0.0
We’ve released Terraform Provider 3.0.0. Some of the features and enhancements appear in:
AppSec
Automatically activate network list when contents are modified
- Increase timeout for security configuration activation to 90 minutes (#348)
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Datastream
Added akamai_datastreams data source (#327)
Added new features to akamai_datastream resource
New connectors: Elasticsearch, New Relic, and Loggly
Splunk and Custom HTTPS connectors were extended with the ability to provide mTLS certificates configuration
Sumo Logic, Splunk, and Custom HTTPS connectors were extended with the ability to specify custom HTTP headers
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➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/releases/tag/v3.0.0
Code bundle editor and encoding module updates
A diff tool is now available as part of the code bundle editor. You can compare files from two versions of an EdgeWorkers ID in a side-by-side view. This can help troubleshoot your code bundle by viewing the additions, removals, and changes to your code. You also can save a draft of an EdgeWorkers code bundle so that you can continue editing files that contain validation errors.
The encoding module now supports the base16, base64, and base64url encoding methods.
➡️ Read the release notes: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/changelog/code-bundle-and-encoding-module-updates
Application security API updates
We’ve added open API support for managing malware protection policies.
➡️ Learn how to list malware policies: https://techdocs.akamai.com/application-security/reference/get-malware-policies
➡️ Find out how to list malware policy actions: https://techdocs.akamai.com/application-security/reference/get-malware-policies-actions
➡️ Read how to list supported malware policy content types: https://techdocs.akamai.com/application-security/reference/get-malware-policy-content-types
Latest articles and videos
Ludum Dare Game Jam 51: reference architecture and video series
Akamai was proud to be a sponsor of the most recent Ludum Dare game jam. We helped speed up and improve user experience by leveraging Linode, Akamai Cloud Computing. View our reference architecture to see how we did it, or watch the brand-new Build, Deliver & Secure video series to learn more.
➡️ View the reference architecture:
https://www.akamai.com/resources/reference-architecture/speed-up-and-secure-gaming-site
➡️ Watch the series:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk5tLol7c3IpJ38q023e1R4j
New Web Dev Office Hours
Web Dev Office Hours, our biweekly series on cool web development tips and tricks, continues. In a recent episode of Web Dev Office Hours, Austin Gil gives advice on how to make better HTML images for the web.
➡️ Watch the rest of the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk6aYAy9mIaNwCo6Rgahxb8B
CRUD app continued with Delete: creating a full-stack app with Prisma and Remix
In the latest Neighborhood Pet Manager video, we cover the last missing operation in the acronym CRUD: Delete. But before we get into that, we’ll tap into Remix’s transition feature to create optimistic UIs. This helps us provide a better user experience, without adding a whole lot of work for developers.
How to power your live-streaming projects at scale using Akamai and Linode
If you're interested in building a live-streaming workflow with Akamai and Linode, make sure to read this article by Akamai's Luca Moglia.
What DevOps expects from public cloud providers
Beyond core cloud primitives — such as compute instances, storage, and networking — DevOps professionals crave security products, edge computing power, content delivery, and more from their cloud provider.
Watch the recording of the webinar on public cloud providers with Akamai's Shawn Michels and Talia Nassi, Violet Sky's Veronica Cary, and Techstrong Research’s Mike Rothman.
➡️ Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/IMey1VJUvYA
Community highlights
New and improved onboarding docs
Last week, we introduced new materials on techdocs.akamai.com designed to help you more easily onboard your sites onto Akamai’s network.
Behind the home page are three new guides on how to:
Deliver your first site with Akamai — This tutorial walks you through the process of deploying a simple, secure site on Akamai’s network. Where possible, we provide estimates of the time each step will take.
Get to know Akamai — This doc provides background information about how Akamai’s CDN works. It describes concepts such as caching, secure communications, and content flow.
Build on the cloud — This short piece provides a high-level overview of Akamai cloud computing on Linode. It takes you through the process of creating a simple microsite using Linode origin servers and an Akamai delivery product.
➡️ Learn how to deliver your first site: https://techdocs.akamai.com/onboard/docs/get-started
➡️ Find out more about Akamai: https://techdocs.akamai.com/platform-basics/docs/welcome
➡️ Read how to create a simple microsite: https://techdocs.akamai.com/get-started-cloud-computing/docs
Akamai developer site migration
October marked the end of the migration from developer.akamai.com to a new site that now serves as the destination for developer resources, such as documentation, videos, events, blogs, information on the Developer Champions, and more. We have migrated documentation and tutorials to the TechDocs site and the Akamai blog to preserve important content.
➡️ Explore the new site now: https://www.akamai.com/developer
And that’s a wrap!
Do you have an article, a tool, code, or something else that you’ve created that you would like to share? Contact us at devrel@akamai.com, so we can present it to our developer community!