How to Perform a Zero Trust AWS Assessment with Infection Monkey and ScoutSuite

The latest release of the Infection Monkey introduced several fresh features that help IT security teams evaluate their network’s defenses against today’s evolving threat landscape and identify possible security gaps. However, one of the most a-peeling (🍌) new features is the tool’s new ability to assess organizations’ Zero Trust posture in the cloud through integration with ScoutSuite.

ScoutSuite is an open-source cloud security-auditing tool. It queries your cloud API to collect configuration data. Based on the information gathered, ScoutSuite shows security issues and risks present in your infrastructure. Infection Monkey can now take the findings from a ScoutSuite scan and categorize them according to Forrester’s Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) ecosystem.