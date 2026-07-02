Bas Burger joined the board of Akamai in July 2025. Based in London, Burger is CEO of BT International, the division of the UK telecommunications company that delivers data, voice, security, and cloud connectivity solutions to multinational organizations.

Burger’s career at BT started in 2008, first in Europe, then the Americas, and now in London, as CEO of BT’s business-to-business operation. Prior to joining BT, he was Executive Vice President and a member of the management committee of Getronics NV, the IT services and consulting company based in the Netherlands, where he ran global sales channels and partnerships, developing the company’s international business. Previously, he was CEO of KPN EnterCom Solutions, the Dutch telecommunications company where he began his career in the industry.

Originally from the Netherlands, he is a graduate of the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Bradford, UK.