Marianne C. Brown was elected to the Akamai board of directors in 2020. She has been a member of the Northrop Grumman Corporation board since 2015, the Charles Schwab board since 2020 and the IBM board since 2023, and she previously served on the board of directors of VMware, Inc.

Her well-rounded career includes serving as Corporate Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Financial Solutions segment, of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS). Prior to that, she was Chief Operating Officer of the institutional and wholesale business of FIS. FIS acquired SunGard Financial Systems LLC, where Brown had served as Chief Operating Officer. From 2006 to 2014, she was President and Chief Executive Officer of Omgeo, and from 2005 to 2006 she was Chief Executive Officer of the Securities Industry Automation Corporation (SIAC). Prior to joining SIAC, Brown spent 26 years with Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) in various positions of increasing responsibility in areas including customer service, account management and sales, operations, technology, and development.

Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Concordia College. She holds a variety of community and philanthropic leadership roles, and has received numerous awards for her business and volunteer work.