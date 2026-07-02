Tom Killalea joined Akamai as a director in March 2018. He is a seasoned technology executive with deep expertise in the areas of product development, digital innovation, customer experience, and security.

From November 2014 to December 2021, Mr. Killalea served as the Owner and President of Aoinle, LLC, a consulting firm. From 1998 to 2014, Killalea served in various leadership roles at Amazon.com, Inc., most recently as its Vice President of Technology for the Kindle Content Ecosystem. He led Amazon’s Infrastructure and Distributed Systems team, which later became a key part of the Amazon Web Services Platform. Prior to that, he served as Amazon’s Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Security.

He currently serves on the board of directors of Capital One Financial Corp. and MongoDB, Inc. He previously served on the boards of directors of Xoom Corporation from March 2015 until its acquisition by PayPal Inc. in November 2015 and Carbon Black, Inc. from April 2017 until its acquisition by VMware in October 2019.

Killalea holds a Bachelor of Education from the National University of Ireland and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Trinity College Dublin in Ireland.