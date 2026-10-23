What Is Security Testing for APIs?

As application programming interfaces (APIs) have become ubiquitous in IT environments, they have also become a favorite target of cyberattackers. Testing can identify potential vulnerabilities, weaknesses, and threats that could compromise the security, integrity, and functionality of APIs. Through regular API security testing, developers and security teams can detect and remediate cybersecurity issues before they can be exploited by attackers.
Security Testing for APIs
What are APIs?
APIs are sets of rules and protocols that enable different software applications to communicate with each other. By facilitating data exchange and extending functionality, APIs make it possible to integrate diverse software components, services, and systems. Various APIs formats — including REST APIs, GraphQL, and XML-based interfaces — may be used for specific use cases. By allowing applications to access data and functionality from other software components rather than requiring developers to write new code, APIs help accelerate the software development process and add more value to applications.
The importance of security testing for APIs
APIs frequently handle sensitive data and perform critical functions within applications, making them a high-value target for malicious actors. When APIs are not adequately protected, they may serve as an entry point for attackers seeking unauthorized access to an IT environment. As a result, insecure APIs can lead to data breaches and other security risks. By conducting thorough security testing for APIs, organizations can improve their overall security posture and ensure their APIs are secure, robust, and capable of withstanding attacks. Because APIs often serve as the background for integration between various systems, securing them helps to maintain the overall integrity of interconnected applications.
Threats to API security
APIs are subject to a wide range of potential threats.
Injection attacks occur when attackers send malicious data to an API to execute unintended commands or access data without proper authorization. Examples include SQL injection and command injection.
Broken authentication mechanisms allow attackers to compromise credentials, impersonate users, and gain unauthorized access.
Sensitive data exposure occurs when inadequate data protection mechanisms inadvertently expose sensitive data like personal information or financial details.
Broken object level authorization vulnerabilities are flaws in access controls that let attackers manipulate the IDs of objects and API requests to access data they are not authorized to view or modify.
Broken function-level authorization is the result of not enforcing role-based access controls, allowing users with limited privileges to access administrative or sensitive functions.
Mass assignment occurs when attackers exploit APIs that bind client data input directly to data models, allowing them to update object properties they should not have access to.
Security misconfiguration is a common vulnerability, resulting from insecure default configurations, incomplete configurations, or improper configuration of API components.
Improper asset management involves incomplete or outdated API documentation, unmonitored endpoints, and forgotten APIs that lead to exposure of internal functionality.
Lack of rate limiting makes APIs vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks, where attackers overwhelm an API with excessive requests that cause it to suffer performance issues or to fail.
Insufficient logging and monitoring makes it difficult to detect and respond to attacks in a timely manner.
How security testing for APIs works
Security testing for APIs typically involves several steps:
Identifying and mapping all API endpoints within an application’s attack surface.
Analyzing documentation, including OpenAPI specifications, to understand what behavior and functionality is expected from the API.
Submitting various types of API requests — including both valid and malformed inputs — to test for potential vulnerabilities.
Examining API responses for signs of vulnerabilities or security issues such as information leakage or improper error handling.
Common tools for security testing for APIs
The most popular API security testing tools include:
Postman is a widely used tool for API development and testing. It allows users to create, test, and document APIs through an intuitive interface. Postman supports scripting for automated testing, enabling users to write tests in JavaScript and automate the validation of API responses. It also offers features like mock servers, API monitoring, and integrations with CI/CD pipelines, making it a versatile tool for ensuring API security.
Burp Suite is a comprehensive web application security testing tool that includes features specifically designed for API security testing. It offers capabilities like scanning for API vulnerabilities, intercepting and modifying API requests, and automating security tests. Burp Suite’s extensible framework allows for custom plug-ins and integrations, making it a powerful tool for identifying and addressing security issues in APIs.
OWASP ZAP (Zed Attack Proxy) is an open source security testing tool maintained by the Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP). It provides automated and manual tools for finding security vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs. ZAP supports features like automated scanning, fuzzing, and scripting, and it can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines for continuous security testing. Its community-driven nature ensures regular updates and new features, making it a reliable choice for API security testing.
Types of APIs security tests
Effective security testing for APIs requires developers and security teams to use a variety of test types to ensure comprehensive coverage of potential vulnerabilities and strengthen the security posture of their APIs.
Functional testing ensures that the API performs its intended functions correctly and securely. It verifies that the API endpoints are working as expected and that the API adheres to its specifications. Functional testing involves testing various use cases, input parameters, and response formats to confirm that the API behaves as intended.
Penetration testing, or pen testing, involves simulating real-world attacks that identify and exploit potential vulnerabilities in the API. This type of testing helps uncover security issues that might not be apparent through other testing methods. Pen testers use various techniques, such as SQL injection, fuzzing, and parameter tampering to probe the API for weaknesses. The goal is to discover security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors.
Fuzzing is a testing technique that involves sending random or invalid data to the API to discover how it handles unexpected inputs. This method helps identify potential vulnerabilities and weaknesses in the API’s input validation and error handling mechanisms. Fuzzing can reveal issues such as buffer overflows, data exposure, and other security risks that may not be detected through conventional testing methods.
Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) involves testing the API in its running state to identify security vulnerabilities through simulated attacks. This type of testing is performed without access to the source code and focuses on the API’s behavior in a live environment. DAST tools like OWASP ZAP and Burp Suite can automatically scan the API for common vulnerabilities such as injection attacks, security misconfigurations, and data exposure issues.
Static Application Security Testing (SAST) involves analyzing the source code or binaries of the API to identify security vulnerabilities without executing the application. This type of testing helps detect security issues early in the software development lifecycle, allowing developers to address potential vulnerabilities before deployment. SAST tools can identify issues such as insecure coding practices, authentication flaws, and improper access control mechanisms.
Runtime testing involves monitoring the API during its execution to identify security vulnerabilities and performance issues. This type of testing focuses on the API’s behavior under various conditions, such as high traffic, multiple simultaneous requests, and different input scenarios. Runtime testing helps ensure that the API can handle real-time usage and maintain its security and performance under stress.
Security misconfiguration testing involves checking the API for common misconfigurations that can lead to security vulnerabilities. This type of testing ensures that the API’s security settings, such as authentication mechanisms, rate limiting, and access control, are correctly configured and adhere to best practices. Misconfigurations can leave APIs exposed to attacks, making this an essential part of API security testing.
The benefits of security testing for APIs
API security testing offers numerous benefits for organizations.
Enhanced security posture: By enabling teams to proactively remediate issues, security testing for APIs helps organizations protect their applications from potential threats and reduces the risk of security breaches. As a result, organizations enjoy a more robust and resilient security framework that’s able to withstand various attack vectors.
Protection for sensitive data: API security testing ensures that sensitive data handled by APIs is protected from unauthorized access and data breaches.
Improved compliance: Testing helps organizations ensure that their APIs adhere to industry standards and regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS to avoid legal penalties and reputational damage.
Early detection: When security testing for APIs is integrated into the development lifecycle, vulnerabilities and flaws within APIs can be detected and remediated earlier, when it is more cost-effective and less disruptive to do so.
Reduced risk: Security testing for APIs helps mitigate the risk of data breaches that can lead to legal penalties, financial losses, and significant damage to an organization’s reputation.
Increased developer awareness: Security testing raises awareness among developers about best practices for secure coding to eliminate common vulnerabilities.
Better integration: Integrating security testing for APIs with DevSecOps and CI/CD pipelines ensures a continuous and automated approach to security.
Security testing best practices
Test regularly: Because security threats and vulnerabilities evolve over time, regular testing is critical to identifying and addressing new security issues.
Ensure comprehensive coverage: Testers must ensure that all API endpoints and functionalities are covered during security testing. Tests should include both common and edge cases as well as unusual input scenarios.
Automate testing: Automated API security testing improves efficiency and consistency. It also provides real-time feedback and allows proper ideation of issues.
Shift left: Incorporating security testing early in the software development lifecycle enables teams to detect and address vulnerabilities at the earliest stages of development.
Use open source and commercial tools: Leveraging a combination of open source and commercial tools delivers a well-rounded view of API security.
Secure API documentation: Testers must ensure that API documentation is secure and does not expose sensitive information that would give attackers insights into an API’s structure and potential vulnerabilities.
Implement strong authentication and authorization: Enforcing strong authentication and authorization mechanisms protect APIs from unauthorized access.
Validate inputs: Ensuring that APIs are sanitized and validated before being processed helps prevent injection attacks and other security vulnerabilities.
Monitor and log API activity: Implementing robust monitoring and logging helps track API activity, and enables timely detection and response to threats.
Perform regular code reviews: By regularly reviewing code, developers and security teams can identify and address security vulnerabilities in the code base.
Educate and train developers: Ongoing education and training for development teams raises awareness about API security best practices.
What Is Security Testing for APIs?
OWASP API Security is a project by the Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) that focuses on identifying and mitigating the top security risks associated with APIs. The project provides guidelines, tools, and resources for improving API security, along with the OWASP API Top 10, a list of the most dangerous threats to API security.
Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) involves testing the application in its running state to identify security vulnerabilities through simulated attacks. Static Application Security Testing (SAST) involves analyzing the source code or binaries for security issues without executing the application. The methods are complementary and provide a comprehensive view of the application’s security.
API security testing should be conducted continuously throughout the development process and regularly in production environments to identify and address new vulnerabilities as they emerge.
While there is overlap, API security testing focuses specifically on the unique aspects of APIs, such as data formats (e.g., JSON), API-specific authentication methods, and the potential for business logic flaws in API implementations.
Why customers choose Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence.