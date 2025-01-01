What Is a Smishing Attack?

If you’ve unfortunately fallen victim to a smishing attack, it’s crucial to act swiftly and take the necessary steps to safeguard your data. As a first step, you should immediately change any passwords associated with the compromised account, as well as any other accounts that use similar passwords.

Contact your bank and other financial institutions immediately after a smishing attack to inform them of the incident and allow them to take appropriate measures. Additionally, report the attack to your local law enforcement agency to assist in their investigation of potential fraud or identity theft attempts.

Watch out for future emails or text messages that claim to be from reputable sources like banks or government agencies. If they ask for your personal information, be sure to verify that the request is legitimate before providing it or taking any action. You should also monitor your credit report regularly for any unusual activity that could be a sign of identity theft (note: this varies by country).

It is advisable to take certain steps to protect yourself from future smishing attacks. These include:

Frequently changing your passwords

Opting for two-factor authentication when available

Refraining from clicking on links sent via text messages from unknown sources

Exercising caution when entering personal information online

Downloading security updates for your device’s software

By following these methods, you can help make sure that your data remains secure in case of another smishing attack.