What Is a Smishing Attack?

Smishing attacks, a blend of SMS and phishing, are rising as cybercriminals exploit unsuspecting users via deceptive text messages. To defend yourself against this threat, understanding smishing tactics, avoiding suspicious links, and refraining from sharing personal information online is crucial. Taking prompt action mitigates risks and protects against identity theft and financial fraud.

Smishing, short for SMS phishing, is a form of phishing where an attacker sends text messages to specific individuals in an attempt to deceive them into giving away confidential data. Unlike phishing, which relies on emails, smishing utilizes SMS messages. These messages are cleverly designed to appear authentic, making it challenging to identify them as fraudulent.

Diagram comparing differences between a phishing and smishing attack.

The main purpose of these harmful text messages is to distribute malicious software or obtain sensitive information like login credentials, credit card numbers, and bank account details. This makes smishing highly perilous, as it can result in identity theft or financial scams if recipients are not cautious. With cybercriminals becoming more skilled, they can create convincing smishing messages, making it crucial for individuals to be able to identify and dodge these attacks to safeguard their data.

To achieve this goal, it is crucial for individuals to be knowledgeable about the tactics of smishing and the indicators to watch out for when receiving a smishing text message on their mobile device or smartphone. By being able to identify and evade smishing attempts, you can safeguard yourself from falling prey to these deceitful online crimes.

How is smishing carried out?

Smishing attacks often employ social engineering tactics to obtain personal information. Scammers may pose as a bank or business to coax users into disclosing sensitive details, such as login credentials and credit card numbers.

Frequently occurring scenarios involve soliciting personal data such as banking information or login credentials, often employing URLs that closely resemble those used by reputable businesses. These messages may also contain dubious attachments that could contain harmful software or other malicious content.

Having knowledge of how smishing is executed can help individuals safeguard themselves from such attacks. It is important to be cautious of unfamiliar URLs, refrain from clicking on links received through text messages, and avoid providing personal information to protect oneself from smishing attacks.

How hackers use smishing in cyberattacks

Hackers often use smishing as a highly effective method to conduct cyberattacks. These attacks typically begin with a seemingly innocuous text message that contains a malicious link or a request for personal information, such as a phone number or login credentials. Once the recipient interacts with the message — whether by clicking the link or responding with sensitive data — hackers gain access to confidential information that can be used to execute more extensive cyberattacks.

Smishing attacks are increasingly sophisticated, with hackers crafting text messages to mimic legitimate companies or even social media notifications. For instance, a victim might receive a message that appears to be from their bank, asking them to confirm suspicious activity on their account by clicking a link. This link may lead to a malicious website designed to steal sensitive data such as passwords or credit card information.

With the rising prevalence of social media, hackers also exploit platforms by sending smishing messages that claim to be from popular networks. They lure users into providing personal data or login credentials, further extending the attack. Understanding how these tactics are executed is crucial for individuals and organizations looking to defend against such cyberthreats.

Examples of smishing attacks

There are several well-documented examples of smishing attacks. One of the most common tactics is when hackers send a text claiming to be from a trusted organization, such as a bank, asking recipients to verify their account information. These messages often include urgent language, such as “Your account has been compromised” or “Click here to avoid being locked out.” When unsuspecting users comply by entering their information, hackers can access their accounts, leading to financial fraud or identity theft.

Another prevalent form of smishing involves shipping or delivery notifications. A message might state, “Your package has been delayed; click here for details,” but the link leads to a malicious website that installs malware on the victim’s device. Similarly, smishing attacks often target businesses by impersonating internal departments, like HR or IT, and requesting employee login credentials. These tactics demonstrate the variety of ways hackers use smishing to exploit unsuspecting individuals and organizations, and underscore the importance of staying vigilant.

Tips to avoid being a victim of smishing

It is crucial for individuals to be aware of smishing attacks, as they pose a significant danger to personal information. However, users can take measures to minimize the potential risks that come with smishing attacks. Staying informed about the latest developments in online security is essential in comprehending the methods of these threats and safeguarding oneself.

Users should be cautious when receiving text messages that contain suspicious URLs. It is advised not to click on any links unless the sender’s identity is confirmed, and to refrain from sharing personal information with unknown sources. It is also beneficial to install reliable antivirus software on your device to protect against harmful downloads caused by smishing attacks.

Here are some best practices on how to avoid becoming a victim of smishing:

  • Be aware of common tactics: Smishing scams involve fraudsters posing as financial institutions or offering gifts to trick individuals into revealing their personal information. Remain cautious of any text messages or emails requesting private details, and refrain from responding if the sender is unfamiliar.
  • Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources: Never click on links sent via text message or email unless you can confirm the sender’s identity. Links may appear legitimate but still be malicious. As a best practice, avoid downloading attachments from unknown sources. 
  • Stay up to date on cybersecurity trends: By staying informed about emerging cyberthreats, users can recognize when they may be at risk of being targeted by smishing attacks. Understanding the techniques that attackers are using can help individuals stay one step ahead and protect their data.

By following these tips, users can better protect themselves against smishing and reduce the risk of falling victim to an attack in the future.

What to do if you become a victim of smishing

If you’ve unfortunately fallen victim to a smishing attack, it’s crucial to act swiftly and take the necessary steps to safeguard your data. As a first step, you should immediately change any passwords associated with the compromised account, as well as any other accounts that use similar passwords.

Contact your bank and other financial institutions immediately after a smishing attack to inform them of the incident and allow them to take appropriate measures. Additionally, report the attack to your local law enforcement agency to assist in their investigation of potential fraud or identity theft attempts.

Watch out for future emails or text messages that claim to be from reputable sources like banks or government agencies. If they ask for your personal information, be sure to verify that the request is legitimate before providing it or taking any action. You should also monitor your credit report regularly for any unusual activity that could be a sign of identity theft (note: this varies by country).

It is advisable to take certain steps to protect yourself from future smishing attacks. These include:

  • Frequently changing your passwords
  • Opting for two-factor authentication when available
  • Refraining from clicking on links sent via text messages from unknown sources
  • Exercising caution when entering personal information online
  • Downloading security updates for your device’s software

By following these methods, you can help make sure that your data remains secure in case of another smishing attack.

Frequently Asked Questions

Smishing, a combination of SMS and phishing, refers to phishing attacks conducted via SMS text messages. There are a few key signs that may indicate a smishing attempt. Always beware of text messages from unknown senders or unfamiliar numbers, especially if the message contains several grammatical errors or addresses you by the wrong name. Also, watch out for texts requesting personal information, such as passwords, credit card details, or Social Security numbers.

Some scammers will even use threatening language, posing as an authority figure (e.g., the IRS) or creating a sense of urgency in a smishing attack to convince recipients to provide information before having time to think it over.

Lastly, keep an eye out for suspicious web links. These typically have mismatched, jumbled, or otherwise highly unusual URLs, so check the links before clicking to make sure that everything between www and .com matches reputable websites exactly.

Yes, there are mobile apps and desktop programs that can detect and block smishing attacks. These apps and software work with existing Android and iOS security features to help protect against various smishing threats. Most of these services offer smishing protection as part of a comprehensive cybersecurity solution.

Falling victim to a smishing attack often can include the same consequences as phishing. This can include financial loss, compromised personal information, and identity theft, in addition to emotional distress and long-term damage to credit reports or reputation. Once a victim’s personal or financial information is compromised, it can be a long and difficult process to get back on track, which is why it’s imperative to stay vigilant and take smishing attempts seriously.

Reporting smishing attempts is essential to helping combat these ongoing security threats in the future. If you think you’ve been a victim of a smishing attempt, you should forward the offending text messages to official, government-endorsed, anti-phishing organizations like the FBI’s IC3 (Internet Crime Complaint Center). You can also forward the message to the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) or, depending on your phone service carrier, to SPAM (7726).

Organizations can prevent smishing attacks by conducting regular security audits, implementing API discovery tools, and continuously educating employees about the dangers of smishing. Incorporating real-time threat detection solutions into your cybersecurity framework can help identify and block smishing attempts before they reach users. Additionally, companies should enforce strict application security measures, requiring multi-factor authentication (MFA) and using robust API management to ensure that all API calls and integrations are secure.

Why customers choose Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence.

