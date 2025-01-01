What Is an API Spec?

An API spec, short for specification, is a document that outlines the various endpoints, methods, parameters, and data formats that developers can use to access and manipulate functionality provided by an application or service. It acts as a documentation resource for both the providers and consumers of the API.

The main purpose of an API spec is to ensure seamless integration between different software applications by defining a standard set of rules. By adhering to these standards, developers can create compatible programs without worrying about implementation details.

API specs are typically written using standardized formats such as OpenAPI (formerly known as Swagger), RAML (RESTful API Modeling Language), or GraphQL SDL (schema definition language). These specifications provide a structured way to describe APIs in human-readable language along with additional metadata like request/response schemas, authentication mechanisms, error handling practices, and rate limiting policies.