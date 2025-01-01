What Is an API Key?

Knock, knock. Who’s there? API client. API client who? This little digital chat happens billions of times a day in the world of IT. As more companies undertake digital transformation initiatives, they are exposing more of their applications and data sources through application programming interfaces (APIs). Indeed, virtually all modern software applications rely on these standards-based interfaces to connect with user devices and other applications. For the sake of security and reliability, it is essential to grant API access only to API clients that can verify their identities. The API key makes this happen, allowing the API client to assert its identity.

An API key is a unique bit of code that identifies the API client to the API. It’s like an ID card. It might look something like this: e7062c5b-d95d-4fa5-af31-52cb6e662816. Any number of platforms can generate the keys. When the API client invokes the API, the API “asks” for the API key. Once the client presents the key, the API grants access. Most API keys are static. They remain in effect until they are revoked.