What Is a Shadow API?

The phrase “shadow API” sounds mysterious, maybe even dangerous. In reality, shadow APIs are not the stuff of ghost stories or spy thrillers, but they can expose organizations to cyber risk and compliance problems. A shadow API is an application programming interface (API) that exists outside of normal controls and cyber defenses, similar to the idea of shadow IT. For this reason, they can be attractive targets for malicious actors. This article explores the nature of shadow APIs and what can be done to prevent them from causing harm.

To understand shadow APIs, it’s useful to contrast them with their conventional cousins. An API should be known to the IT department that deployed it. It ought to be registered with an API management tool, governed by policies, and protected by security controls. Call these “normal APIs.” In contrast, a shadow API comes into existence outside of regular view — under the radar, so to speak.

There isn’t anything sinister going with a shadow API. Developers create them all the time for good reasons and with the best of intentions. For example, a developer might need an API for a project and quickly throw one together for a purpose that is known to the dev team, but no one else. The API might serve as a connector between two applications that lack “out of the box” APIs. The team is in a rush, so there’s no time to subject the API to any official governance procedures. It remains invisible to API management and security tools. It is in the shadows.

A shadow API can also be an API developed by a third party, such as a software as a service (SaaS) vendor. It’s a regular API, in common use. However, if a team deploys it without including it in the organization’s API management system, it exists in the shadows. It’s out of sight and exposing the organization to risk.