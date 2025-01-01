What Is Improper Inventory Management?

Proper inventory management is vital for maintaining API security. By addressing the challenges posed by legacy APIs, resolving vulnerabilities in older versions, and effectively communicating security updates, developers can enhance the overall security posture of their APIs. Regular audits, documentation, and timely security updates are key to mitigating risks and ensuring the integrity of API-driven systems.

API security is a critical aspect of modern software development, ensuring the protection of sensitive data and preventing unauthorized access. In this article, we will dive into the ninth item on the OWASP API Security Top 10: Improper Inventory Management.