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Background

Micah Maryn

Senior Solutions Engineer

Micah Maryn has been exclusively supporting the federal government with Akamai for more than a decade. As security has been, and remains, the critical requirement for all federal agencies, Micah’s work has focused on developing cloud-based security approaches that address both the baseline security requirements and the unique needs of specific federal organizations.

Prior to the release of the TIC 3.0 draft, Micah was a member of several industry working groups that recommended revising TIC 2.0 to eliminate obstacles to cybersecurity and IT modernization.

Micah is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and received his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Towson University.

Micah Maryn の投稿 

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Tom Leighton の投稿

AIができること、できないこと、やるべきでないこと

September 21, 2026Tom Leighton

AkamaiのCEOであるTom Leightonは、AIの利用を人間の管理下に置くためには、チェック・アンド・バランスとセキュリティが不可欠だと指摘しています。

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AkamaiはいかにしてCDNからクラウドとセキュリティの企業に変貌したか

August 19, 2024Tom Leighton

Akamaiは、CDNのパイオニアから、オンラインライフの力となり、守るクラウド企業へと移行しました。過去5年間にどのように根本的な変革を遂げたかをご確認ください。

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Akamaiのクラウドコンピューティング戦略の次なる展開

February 14, 2024Tom Leighton

エッジネイティブなアプリケーションの力となり、守ることを目的とした、世界で最も分散したクラウド・コンピューティング・プラットフォームを構築するAkamaiの戦略をご紹介します。

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インターネットトラフィックの世界的増加を管理するための連携と協力 | Akamai Japan Blog

April 01, 2020Tom Leighton

作者：Tom Leighton 世界中の事業者と消費者が COVID-19（新型コロナウイルス感染症）によるさまざまな制約を受け、日常活動が影響を受ける中で、インターネットはかつて世界が経験したことのない規模で使用されています。現在在宅勤務中の数百万の人々に加えて、世界中の学生はオンラインで学習を継続し、政府はインターネットを使って市民とコミュニケーションを取っています。膨大な量の商取引がオンラインで行われ、教会はサービスをストリーミングしてコミュニティのつながりを保っています。エンターテイメント業界はオンラインで観客とつながり、多くの人々や家族が感じ始めている孤独感を忘れさせようとしています。...

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