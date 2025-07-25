Micah Maryn has been exclusively supporting the federal government with Akamai for more than a decade. As security has been, and remains, the critical requirement for all federal agencies, Micah’s work has focused on developing cloud-based security approaches that address both the baseline security requirements and the unique needs of specific federal organizations.

Prior to the release of the TIC 3.0 draft, Micah was a member of several industry working groups that recommended revising TIC 2.0 to eliminate obstacles to cybersecurity and IT modernization.

Micah is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and received his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Towson University.