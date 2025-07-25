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Micah Maryn

Senior Solutions Engineer

Micah Maryn has been exclusively supporting the federal government with Akamai for more than a decade. As security has been, and remains, the critical requirement for all federal agencies, Micah’s work has focused on developing cloud-based security approaches that address both the baseline security requirements and the unique needs of specific federal organizations.

Prior to the release of the TIC 3.0 draft, Micah was a member of several industry working groups that recommended revising TIC 2.0 to eliminate obstacles to cybersecurity and IT modernization.

Micah is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and received his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Towson University.

Posts by Micah Maryn

Beyond Perimeter Defense: Implementing Zero Trust in Federal Agencies

July 25, 2025Micah Maryn

Learn how to address cybersecurity in this new perimeter-less world and get six steps to achieving Least Permissive Trust for federal agencies.

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Posts by Tom Leighton

What AI Can, Cannot, and Should Not Do

September 21, 2026Tom Leighton

Akamai CEO Tom Leighton weighs in on the need for checks and balances and security to keep the use of AI under human control.

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How We Transformed Akamai from a CDN to a Cloud and Security Company

August 19, 2024Tom Leighton

Read how Akamai has undergone a fundamental transformation over the past five years: from CDN pioneer to the cloud company that powers and protects life online.

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What’s Next for Akamai’s Cloud Computing Strategy

February 14, 2024Tom Leighton

Understand Akamai’s strategy to build the world’s most distributed cloud computing platform to power and protect edge-native applications.

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Akamai’s Differentiated Cloud Strategy

February 21, 2023Tom Leighton

Akamai is taking a different approach to cloud computing than providers who base their platforms solely on core data centers. Read more about our strategy.

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Akamai Blog | Why Linode+Akamai Is Transformational for How Developers Use the Cloud

April 12, 2022Tom Leighton

Just three weeks have gone by since Akamai officially welcomed Linode into our fold, and I’m encouraged by the excitement that so many have expressed about the combination of our two companies since we announced the acquisition in February. In conversations with us, industry analysts use the word “transformational” to sum up the potential impact of our merger on the marketplace.

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Akamai Blog | Akamai Is Now a Cybersecurity Powerhouse

November 09, 2021Tom Leighton

Over the past five years, we’ve grown Akamai’s security portfolio from point solutions into a comprehensive platform that provides defense in depth to address our customers’ biggest threats. The unique breadth of our defenses is important to our customers who want the most effective security capabilities, and more of them from fewer vendors.

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Akamai Blog | Akamai's Commitment to Reliability

July 30, 2021Tom Leighton

For more than 20 years, Akamai has worked very hard to earn the trust and confidence of our customers and partners by developing services that can be relied upon to be available and secure at all times.

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Akamai Blog | Why Developers Are Writing Apps on Our Edge Platform

May 11, 2021Tom Leighton

A lot of companies talk about edge computing today, but at Akamai, we've been doing it for more than 20 years.

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