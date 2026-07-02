Akamai acquires LayerX, delivering end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control to any browser. Get details
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Acceptable Use Policy

Akamai Acceptable Use Policy 2026

Akamai's Acceptable Use Policy effective 1 August 2026

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Akamai Acceptable Use Policy 2019

Akamai's Acceptable Use Policy effective from 1 January 2019 to 31 July 2026

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