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Background

Akamai Terms & Conditions

View the general Akamai Terms & Conditions using the button below, or explore jurisdiction-specific appendix in the cards.

Publish date: August 2026

View Akamai Terms & Conditions

Americas

Argentina

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Brazil

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Canada

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Colombia

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Mexico

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Argentina

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Brazil

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Canada

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Colombia

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Mexico

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APAC

Australia

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Hong Kong

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India

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Japan

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Malaysia

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New Zealand

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Singapore

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South Korea

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Australia

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Hong Kong

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India

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Japan

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Malaysia

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New Zealand

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Singapore

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South Korea

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EMEA

UAE

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Belgium

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Czechia

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Denmark

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France

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Germany

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Italy

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Netherlands

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Poland

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Russia

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Spain

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Sweden

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Switzerland

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Turkey

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UAE

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Belgium

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Czechia

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Denmark

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France

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Germany

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Italy

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Netherlands

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Poland

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Russia

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Spain

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Sweden

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Switzerland

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Turkey

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