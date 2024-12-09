Learn where your APIs are most exposed and how to protect sensitive data, ensure regulatory compliance, and safeguard customer trust.
Offer valid through November 1, 2025.
See where your APIs are most exposed and how to close the gaps
APIs are the backbone of today’s financial services — from mobile banking apps and payment gateways to AI-driven fraud detection. They’re also the fastest-growing attack surface.
Shadow and unmanaged APIs create visibility gaps that invite attackers and trigger compliance challenges.
Let us help identify your vulnerabilities.
- Discover APIs: Find managed, unmanaged, and shadow APIs
- Assess risk: Identify misconfigurations and vulnerabilities
- Share insights: Map exposures to industry compliance standards like PCI DSS, FAPI, and open banking requirements
- Suggest prioritized action: Recommend where to focus defenses first
