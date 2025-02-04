Akamai Cloud to Help Korea-Based Smartbig Best Serve Its Expanding Global Gaming Audience

Akamai Technologies, Inc., the cybersecurity and cloud company that powers and protects business online, today announced that Smartbig USA Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Smartbig, an experienced, internationally focused Korean gaming company, has selected Akamai’s cloud computing platform, Akamai Cloud, to power its global gaming infrastructure.

The strategic partnership marks a significant shift in Smartbig’s cloud strategy, focusing on optimizing infrastructure costs while maintaining high performance for its growing user base across Asia and rest of the world. Akamai was selected as the preferred partner for Smartbig to continue its overseas expansion plans and meet global customers’ needs.

Key benefits of the partnership:

Global Performance Enhancement: By leveraging Akamai’s established global network and distributed points of presence, Smartbig can ensure consistent, high-quality gaming experiences for users across multiple regions.

Cost Optimization: Akamai Cloud provides Smartbig with a more cost-effective infrastructure solution compared to its previous cloud provider, enabling better resource allocation and improved operational efficiency.

Scalability: The platform’s elastic infrastructure capabilities support Smartbig’s growth strategy, particularly for new game launches and market expansions.

“Gaming companies require very low latency and quick deployments all around the world for their latency-sensitive global customer base,” said KJ Lee, Regional Vice President and Managing Director of Akamai Korea. “Our partnership with Smartbig demonstrates how Akamai Cloud can help customers scale with confidence — providing them with the global scale, speed, performance, and flexibility needed to reach more users. That's why some of the world’s leading gaming companies are our customers.”

Smartbig USA Inc. is known for titles such as Soul Saver Online, Scion of Fate Online, and Hero Online, which are currently in service in North America.