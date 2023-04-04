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Akamai Launches Managed Security Service Updates and New Premium Offering

Customers Have Increased Access to Akamai Security Experts to Help Protect from Sophisticated Cyberattacks

April 04, 2023 Cambridge, MA USA

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today introduced an updated managed security service program and premium service offerings. The new capabilities are intended to help customers protect their businesses 24x7 from the most sophisticated attacks with proactive monitoring and rapid response in the event of a cyberattack. Customers can take advantage of access to more Akamai security experts, reduced pricing, and more direct assistance. In addition, a premium version of the service is available for customers seeking personalized support and prioritized escalation paths.

An ever-widening attack surface is challenging organizations with credential stuffing and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that can disrupt and take down business services. Financial services is one of the most-targeted sectors according to a recent Akamai State of the Internet report, Enemy at the Gates. The industry has seen a 257% increase in web applications and API attacks, an 81% increase in bot activity that could lead to credential stuffing, and a 22% increase in DDoS targets year-over-year. 

“Businesses everywhere are struggling to defend against sophisticated cyber adversaries who are determined to create chaos and hinder business continuity. Our customers have asked for higher levels of service, which is what we’re delivering with Akamai’s managed security service and premium offerings,” said Roger Barranco, Vice President of Support Services at Akamai. “We're partnering with our customers in a way that augments the availability of highly skilled proactive cybersecurity professionals.”

Updates to Akamai Managed Security Services

Akamai Managed Security Services help customers realize new benefits including:

  • Access to more Akamai Experts: Technical advisory hours with engagement managers and support delivery managers is included with no overage charges
  • Same Price. More Value: The basic package price of Akamai's Managed Security Service remains the same. Pricing per any additional App & API Protector with Advanced Security Management (AAP/ASM) managed policy, Bot Manager Premier (BMP) managed endpoint, and price per managed Page Integrity (PI) configuration have all been reduced
  • More Assistance: Off-hours configuration assistance, Akamai University seats, and quarterly customer business reviews included

More information about Akamai Managed Security Services is available on the product page.

Security Operations Control Center (SOCC) Premium Service Features

Akamai’s premium service is designed to provide a customer-specific support experience and prioritized path to escalation. Premium service features include:

  • Named Resources: Customers will have 24/7 access to SOCC experts with customer-specific information to drive better outcomes and alignment
  • Increased Communication: Proactive communication from SOCC subject matter experts
  • Reviews: Regular reviews with Akamai SOCC experts to collaborate and exchange information
  • Superior Monitoring: Customers will have access to enhanced site monitoring and a customer-specific Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) view in the SOCC dashboard
  • Faster Escalations: Customers will have immediate access to Akamai subject matter experts and a quicker escalation path to SOCC management

Akamai’s SOCC Premium Service will be available for customers starting on April 6, 2023.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications while delivering comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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