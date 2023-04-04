Akamai Launches Managed Security Service Updates and New Premium Offering

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today introduced an updated managed security service program and premium service offerings. The new capabilities are intended to help customers protect their businesses 24x7 from the most sophisticated attacks with proactive monitoring and rapid response in the event of a cyberattack. Customers can take advantage of access to more Akamai security experts, reduced pricing, and more direct assistance. In addition, a premium version of the service is available for customers seeking personalized support and prioritized escalation paths.

An ever-widening attack surface is challenging organizations with credential stuffing and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that can disrupt and take down business services. Financial services is one of the most-targeted sectors according to a recent Akamai State of the Internet report, Enemy at the Gates. The industry has seen a 257% increase in web applications and API attacks, an 81% increase in bot activity that could lead to credential stuffing, and a 22% increase in DDoS targets year-over-year.

“Businesses everywhere are struggling to defend against sophisticated cyber adversaries who are determined to create chaos and hinder business continuity. Our customers have asked for higher levels of service, which is what we’re delivering with Akamai’s managed security service and premium offerings,” said Roger Barranco, Vice President of Support Services at Akamai. “We're partnering with our customers in a way that augments the availability of highly skilled proactive cybersecurity professionals.”