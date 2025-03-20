Akamai Named a Web Application Firewall Leader

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025 report. In the report, Forrester evaluated 10 total vendors in the WAF space based on 22 criteria grouped by current offering and strategy.

Akamai received the highest scores possible in the following criteria: vision, roadmap, detection models, pricing flexibility and transparency, Layer 7 DDoS protection, data leak prevention, rule creation and modification, accessibility, out-of-the-box reports and dashboards, customizable reports and dashboards, and security operations integrations. In the report, Forrester notes that Akamai received above average customer feedback.

The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions notes “An effective WAF protects the application, while allowing it to serve customers as intended, with minimal friction. This requires solid detection, protection of apps and APIs from a range of attacks, automated policy updates, the ability to effectively create and test new rules, and simple management and configuration features that don’t disrupt the application’s performance and efficacy. Security leaders should look at their WAF vendor’s platform strategy to see how it can grow with them and streamline their efforts in one or more adjacent categories.”

In the report, Forrester writes that “Akamai’s product vision emphasizes protecting applications without compromising on performance or customer experience. Akamai also has a robust product roadmap with new protections, capabilities to streamline operations, and a focus on regulations to help expand its customer base."

Akamai App & API Protector is a single solution for web application firewall, bot mitigation, API security, and DDoS protection, including Layer 7 DDoS. It quickly identifies vulnerabilities and mitigates threats across the most complicated web and API architectures. App & API Protector — the leading attack detection solution on the market — is easy to implement and use, with automatic security updates and holistic visibility into traffic and attacks.

“Akamai being recognized as a leader by Forrester is, for us, validation of our App & API Protector, which detects the largest, most sophisticated attacks and thwarts them every day,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, Akamai. “We seek to continually innovate and improve upon our capabilities to defend customers from new threats, while enabling customers to protect their rapidly evolving attack surfaces.”

For additional information regarding Akamai App & API Protector, please visit akamai.com/products/app-and-api-protector.

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