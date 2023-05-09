Akamai Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Akamai had a strong start to 2023, with both revenue and earnings above our expectations,” said Dr. Tom Leighton, Chief Executive Officer. “We reached a significant milestone during the first quarter when, for the first time in Akamai’s 25-year history, security became our largest revenue stream. Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving efficiency and profitability as we focus investment in areas with the strongest potential for future growth.”

Akamai delivered the following results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023:

Revenue: Revenue was $916 million, a 1% increase over first quarter 2022 revenue of $904 million and a 4% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue was $406 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Delivery revenue was $394 million, down 11% year-over-year and down 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Compute revenue was $116 million, up 49% year-over-year and up 51% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue was $474 million, down 1% year-over-year

International revenue was $442 million, up 5% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $127 million, a 27% decrease from first quarter 2022. GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was 14%, down 5 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $264 million, a 2% decrease from first quarter 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the first quarter was 29%, down 1 percentage point compared to the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $97 million, a 27% decrease from first quarter 2022. Non-GAAP net income* was $218 million, a 3% decrease from first quarter 2022.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.62, a 24% decrease from first quarter 2022 and a 18% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $1.40, a 1% increase from first quarter 2022 and a 4% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $376 million, a 4% decrease from first quarter 2022.

Restructuring charge: The Company recorded a $45 million restructuring charge in the first quarter of 2023. This charge primarily related to severance costs in connection with a workforce reduction to enable prioritization of investments in the fastest growing areas of the business. In addition, the Company continues to record facility-related charges as it reduces its real estate footprint due to its flexible workspace strategy.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $233 million, or 25% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $349 million in the first quarter of 2023 to repurchase 4.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $76.52 per share. The Company had 153 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2023.

Financial guidance: The Company reports the following financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2023: