Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021. Akamai also announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Linode Limited Liability Company, one of the easiest-to-use and most trusted infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform providers.

“Akamai’s outstanding fourth quarter performance capped off an excellent year on both the top and bottom lines,” said Dr. Tom Leighton, Chief Executive Officer of Akamai. “We believe our planned acquisition of Linode in cloud computing, and our recent acquisition of Guardicore in enterprise security, combined with our robust product portfolios, enterprise-focused go-to-market capabilities and widely distributed edge platform, will uniquely position us for success in these two large and fast growing markets.”

Akamai delivered the following results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue: Revenue for the fourth quarter was $905 million, a 7% increase over fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $846 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Total revenue for 2021 was $3.461 billion compared to $3.198 billion for 2020, up 8% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Product Group:

Security Technology Group revenue for the fourth quarter was $365 million, up 23% year-over-year and up 25% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Security Technology Group revenue for 2021 was $1.335 billion, up 26% year-over-year and up 25% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Edge Technology Group revenue for the fourth quarter was $541 million, down 2% year-over-year and down 1% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Edge Technology Group revenue for 2021 was $2.126 billion, flat year-over-year and down 1% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Geography:

U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter was $476 million, up 2% year-over-year. U.S. revenue for 2021 was $1.838 billion, up 3% year-over-year.

International revenue for the fourth quarter was $429 million, up 13% year-over-year and up 16% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* International revenue for 2021 was $1.624 billion, up 14% year-over-year and up 12% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $196 million, a 46% increase from fourth quarter 2020 income from operations of $135 million. GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter was 22%, up 6 percentage points from the same period last year. GAAP income from operations for 2021 was $783 million, a 19% increase from the prior year's GAAP income from operations of $659 million. Full-year GAAP operating margin was 23%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* for the fourth quarter was $283 million, an 11% increase from fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP income from operations of $256 million. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the fourth quarter was 31%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations* for 2021 was $1.094 billion, a 10% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP income from operations of $994 million. Full-year non-GAAP operating margin* was 32%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $161 million, a 42% increase from fourth quarter 2020 GAAP net income of $113 million. GAAP net income for 2021 was $652 million, a 17% increase from the prior year's GAAP net income of $557 million.

Non-GAAP net income* for the fourth quarter was $243 million, an 11% increase from fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP net income of $220 million. Non-GAAP net income* for 2021 was $943 million, a 10% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP net income of $858 million.

EPS: GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.97 per diluted share, a 43% increase from fourth quarter 2020 GAAP EPS of $0.68 and a 48% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* GAAP EPS for 2021 was $3.93 per diluted share, a 17% increase from prior year's GAAP EPS of $3.37 per diluted share and a 14% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Non-GAAP EPS* for the fourth quarter was $1.49 per diluted share, an 12% increase from fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 and a 14% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS* for 2021 was $5.74 per diluted share, a 10% increase from prior year's non-GAAP EPS of $5.22 per diluted share and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter was $404 million, an 11% increase from fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $364 million. Adjusted EBITDA* for 2021 was $1.561 billion, a 12% increase from the prior year's Adjusted EBITDA of $1.397 billion.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the quarter was $387 million, or 43% of revenue. Cash from operations for 2021 was $1.405 billion, or 41% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $271 million in the fourth quarter to repurchase 2.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $111.05 per share. For the full-year, the Company spent $522 million to repurchase 4.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $109.97 per share. The Company had 161 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

*See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions