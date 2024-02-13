Akamai reports fourth quarter 2023 and full-year 2023 financial results

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

“Akamai’s fourth quarter financial performance capped off an excellent year for the company highlighted by very strong profitability,” said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai’s Chief Executive Officer. “We were very pleased with our Security and Cloud Computing results in 2023 which now represent 60% of total revenue. Looking to 2024, we plan to continue driving profitability in delivery, expanding our market leading security offerings, and extending our cloud computing platform to the edge to provide customers with better performance at a lower cost.”

Akamai delivered the following results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023:

Revenue: Revenue for the fourth quarter was $995 million, a 7% increase over fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $928 million and a 7% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Total revenue for 2023 was $3.812 billion compared to $3.617 billion for 2022, up 5% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue for the fourth quarter was $471 million, up 18% year-over-year and up 17% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Security revenue for 2023 was $1.765 billion, up 14% year-over-year and up 15% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Delivery revenue for the fourth quarter was $389 million, down 6% year-over-year and down 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Delivery revenue for 2023 was $1.542 billion, down 8% year-over-year and down 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Compute revenue for the fourth quarter was $135 million, up 20% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Compute revenue for 2023 was $504 million, up 24% year-over-year and up 25% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter was $516 million, up 7% year-over-year. U.S. revenue for 2023 was $1.969 billion, up 4% year-over-year.

International revenue for the fourth quarter was $479 million, up 8% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* International revenue for 2023 was $1.843 billion, up 7% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $185 million, a 10% increase from fourth quarter 2022 income from operations of $167 million. GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter was 19%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year. GAAP income from operations for 2023 was $637 million, a 6% decrease from the prior year's GAAP income from operations of $676 million. Full-year GAAP operating margin was 17%, down 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* for the fourth quarter was $303 million, a 17% increase from fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP income from operations of $258 million. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the fourth quarter was 30%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations* for 2023 was $1.136 billion, a 10% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP income from operations of $1.033 billion. Full-year non-GAAP operating margin* was 30%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $161 million, a 25% increase from fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net income of $129 million. GAAP net income for 2023 was $548 million, a 5% increase from the prior year's GAAP net income of $524 million.

Non-GAAP net income* for the fourth quarter was $263 million, a 21% increase from fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP net income of $216 million. Non-GAAP net income* for 2023 was $960 million, a 12% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP net income of $858 million.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter was $1.03, a 26% increase from fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.82 and a 24% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* GAAP net income per diluted share for 2023 was $3.52, an 8% increase from the prior year's GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.26 and a 9% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* for the fourth quarter was $1.69, a 23% increase from fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.37 and a 22% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* for 2023 was $6.20, a 15% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $5.37 and a 16% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter was $426 million, a 12% increase from fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $382 million. Adjusted EBITDA* for 2023 was $1.608 billion, a 5% increase from the prior year's Adjusted EBITDA of $1.530 billion.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the fourth quarter was $389 million, or 39% of revenue. Cash from operations for 2023 was $1.348 billion, or 35% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $55 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to repurchase 0.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $110.75 per share. For the full-year 2023, the Company spent $654 million to repurchase 7.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $83.83 per share. The Company had 151 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2023.

Financial guidance: The Company reports the following financial guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2024: