Akamai Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 and Full-year 2024 Financial Results

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.

"Akamai delivered a solid fourth quarter, demonstrating robust profitability and sustained momentum across our security and cloud computing solutions," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "We are encouraged by our latest results and the market adoption of our newest product innovations. As we head into 2025, our focus on delivering sustainable profitability across all areas of our business, coupled with our ongoing transformation into a leading cybersecurity and cloud solutions provider, positions us for long-term success."

Akamai delivered the following results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024:

Revenue: Revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.020 billion, a 3% increase over fourth quarter 2023 revenue of $995 million and a 3% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Total revenue for 2024 was $3.991 billion compared to $3.812 billion for 2023, up 5% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue for the fourth quarter was $535 million, up 14% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Security revenue for 2024 was $2.043 billion, up 16% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Delivery revenue for the fourth quarter was $318 million, down 18% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Delivery revenue for 2024 was $1.318 billion, down 15% year-over-year and down 14% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Compute revenue for the fourth quarter was $167 million, up 24% year-over-year and up 25% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Compute revenue for 2024 was $630 million, up 25% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter was $530 million, up 3% year-over-year. U.S. revenue for 2024 was $2.076 billion, up 5% year-over-year.

International revenue for the fourth quarter was $490 million, up 2% year-over-year and up 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* International revenue for 2024 was $1.916 billion, up 4% year-over-year and up 5% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $148 million, a 20% decrease from fourth quarter 2023 income from operations of $185 million. GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter was 15%, down 4 percentage points from the same period last year. GAAP income from operations for 2024 was $533 million, a 16% decrease from the prior year's GAAP income from operations of $637 million. Full-year GAAP operating margin was 13%, down 4 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* for the fourth quarter was $298 million, a 2% decrease from fourth quarter 2023 non-GAAP income from operations* of $303 million. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the fourth quarter was 29%, down 1 percentage point from the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations* for 2024 was $1.167 billion, a 3% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP income from operations* of $1.136 billion. Full-year non-GAAP operating margin* was 29%, down 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $140 million, a 13% decrease from fourth quarter 2023 GAAP net income of $161 million. GAAP net income for 2024 was $505 million, an 8% decrease from the prior year's GAAP net income of $548 million.

Non-GAAP net income* for the fourth quarter was $254 million, a 3% decrease from fourth quarter 2023 non-GAAP net income* of $263 million. Non-GAAP net income* for 2024 was $996 million, a 4% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP net income* of $960 million.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter was $0.91, a 12% decrease from fourth quarter 2023 GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.03 and a 9% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* GAAP net income per diluted share for 2024 was $3.27, a 7% decrease from the prior year's GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.52 and a 4% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* for the fourth quarter was $1.66, a 2% decrease from fourth quarter 2023 non-GAAP net income per diluted share* of $1.69 and flat when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* for 2024 was $6.48, a 5% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP net income per diluted share* of $6.20 and a 6% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter was $429 million, a 1% increase from fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA* of $426 million. Adjusted EBITDA* for 2024 was $1.682 billion, a 5% increase from the prior year's Adjusted EBITDA* of $1.608 billion.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the fourth quarter was $344 million, or 34% of revenue. Cash from operations for 2024 was $1.519 billion, or 38% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.872 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $138 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to repurchase 1.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $97.43 per share. For the full-year 2024, the Company spent $557 million to repurchase 5.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $99.14 per share. The Company had 150 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

Financial guidance: The Company reports the following financial guidance for the first quarter and full year 2025: