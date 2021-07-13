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PRESS RELEASE

Akamai Technologies To Hold Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, August 3, at 4:30 PM ET

Cambridge, MA USA | July 13, 2021

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Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai’s Investor Relations page. 

The live dial-in information for the conference call is: 

U.S. only: (844) 578-9671

International: (508) 637-5655
Conference ID: 3968976

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 3968976. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website. 

Financial results for the remainder of fiscal 2021 will be reported as follows:

Q3 2021 November 2, 2021
Q4 2021 Feb 15, 2022

 

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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