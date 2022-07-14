Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Akamai To Hold Second Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call

July 14, 2022 Cambridge, MA USA

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai’s Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

U.S. only: (833) 634-5020
International: (412) 902-4238
Conference ID: Akamai

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (877) 344-7529 (or (412) 317-0088 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 6965820. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website. 

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

Share

Contact the Akamai PR Team

View Press Contacts