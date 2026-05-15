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Managed Service for API Security

Get 24/7 API security with proactive monitoring, detection, and response support

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Dedicated MDR for API security — detect, respond to, and protect APIs 24/7

Protect your APIs with expert-led incident investigation and rapid response. Akamai Managed Service for API Security enables organizations to operationalize API security, helping you to reduce the impact of attacks and implement a robust, scalable defense strategy.

Read product brief

Stay ahead of API threats with proactive monitoring and incident response

Enhance your API security protections

A single managed service integrates with your broader security strategy and minimizes risks to your systems and data.

Mitigate API threats with SOCC expertise

Akamai’s global SOCC provides advanced threat intelligence and proactive incident management.

Accelerate incident response with 24/7 monitoring

Always-on monitoring streamlines the detection, investigation, and mitigation of security incidents.

How Managed Service for API Security works

Monitor

Advanced detection identifies and assesses malicious or high-risk API activities.

Mitigate

API security analysts investigate events and actively search for attack patterns, vulnerabilities, and anomalies.

Report

Expert teams provide mitigation and/or actionable recommendations and root-cause solutions.

Prevent

Get 24/7 access to Akamai’s Security Operations Command Center (SOCC) for guidance to prevent future threats.

Features

  • 24/7 monitoring and support for API attack detection, mitigation, and expert guidance
  • API Security Operationalization and Advisory Services for ongoing security guidance and customization
  • Escalation management and scalable support to match evolving security needs
  • Threat hunting and behavioral analysis to uncover security posture weaknesses
  • Professional services teams to support configuration and protocol tuning
  • Enhanced SLAs for faster detection and prioritized response across your defenses

Have questions?

Solving problems is what we live for. Reach out — even if you’re not sure what your next step is. You’ll hear back from an expert today.