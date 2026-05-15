- 24/7 monitoring and support for API attack detection, mitigation, and expert guidance
- API Security Operationalization and Advisory Services for ongoing security guidance and customization
- Escalation management and scalable support to match evolving security needs
- Threat hunting and behavioral analysis to uncover security posture weaknesses
- Professional services teams to support configuration and protocol tuning
- Enhanced SLAs for faster detection and prioritized response across your defenses
Dedicated MDR for API security — detect, respond to, and protect APIs 24/7
Protect your APIs with expert-led incident investigation and rapid response. Akamai Managed Service for API Security enables organizations to operationalize API security, helping you to reduce the impact of attacks and implement a robust, scalable defense strategy.
Stay ahead of API threats with proactive monitoring and incident response
How Managed Service for API Security works
Features
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