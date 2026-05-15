Godrej Industries Group is a diversified conglomerate, and we are spread across multiple businesses. We are into real estate, consumer product. We are also into finance, and we serve around 1.1 billion customers globally.



We are constantly in look out for a reliable partner who can support us in terms of our cybersecurity requirements. And in this scheme of things, I think Akamai plays a very, very important role because it's an umbrella of solutions which are there, and that is what we kind of look at when we engage with any partner. Of the various cybersecurity solutions that Akamai offers, we are currently using Guardicore microsegmentation. We are using WAF solutions, and we are in the process of evaluating the API security solutions.



Microsegmentation is one of the very, very important areas when it comes to overall cybersecurity architecture. This is the kind of last line of defense. So, within our environment, we already used certain solution for the last three years.



But what we found was that there were a lot of disruptions because the kind of granularity that perhaps Guardicore provides in the market, no other solution has it. As soon as you implement it, it goes into protect mode, so you don't really have to wait to protect the solution.



And then the ease of operations. Our own team has been able to learn the solution, and now they are the ones who are managing it without being dependent on the OE. All the challenges that we had in terms of scalability, in terms of getting very detailed analysis of east-west traffic, all of that were solved, and that is how the relationship has evolved over the years.



In terms of deployment of WAF, we have so far protected more than 300 applications. See, the impact of WAF and Guardicore and various solutions that we are using, finally gets reflected in the uptime. And in that sense, if I would see last six months or one year that we have been using it. There hasn't been any disruption to any of our applications, despite the fact that we see a lot of attempts which are continuously being made.



We are constantly working along with Akamai team, and it's a reliable set of products that we are using. And, overall, a friendly relationship whenever there is a need to reach out to anybody, everybody is available and keen to come up with solutions, work with our team to solve any of the business problems that we have.