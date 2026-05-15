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Free 60-day trial: Try Enterprise Application Access

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Eliminate the stress and headaches of patching VPN vulnerabilities while providing fast and secure access to your applications using Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). See for yourself:

  • No hardware or software to deploy or maintain with ZTNA as a service delivered from Akamai Cloud.
  • Deliver complete ZTNA with real-time adaptive access decisions based on context and device posture.
  • Integrate seamlessly with your identity provider and other security tools, such as SIEM.
  • Easily scale and deploy across all infrastructures, with high availability, server load balancing, and automatic app routing.

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  1. Submit form
  2. Confirm your email
  3. Log in and set up your instance of Enterprise Application Access

Terms and restrictions apply.

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