Eliminate the stress and headaches of patching VPN vulnerabilities while providing fast and secure access to your applications using Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). See for yourself:
- No hardware or software to deploy or maintain with ZTNA as a service delivered from Akamai Cloud.
- Deliver complete ZTNA with real-time adaptive access decisions based on context and device posture.
- Integrate seamlessly with your identity provider and other security tools, such as SIEM.
- Easily scale and deploy across all infrastructures, with high availability, server load balancing, and automatic app routing.
Set up your 60-day free trial
- Submit form
- Confirm your email
- Log in and set up your instance of Enterprise Application Access
Terms and restrictions apply.