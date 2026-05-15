Eliminate the stress and headaches of patching VPN vulnerabilities while providing fast and secure access to your applications using Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). See for yourself:

No hardware or software to deploy or maintain with ZTNA as a service delivered from Akamai Cloud.

with ZTNA as a service delivered from Akamai Cloud. Deliver complete ZTNA with real-time adaptive access decisions based on context and device posture.

with real-time adaptive access decisions based on context and device posture. Integrate seamlessly with your identity provider and other security tools, such as SIEM.

with your identity provider and other security tools, such as SIEM. Easily scale and deploy across all infrastructures, with high availability, server load balancing, and automatic app routing.

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