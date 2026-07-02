- Visibility is paramount for securing financial ecosystems. Highly interconnected payment platforms create complex internal paths where a single compromise can disrupt market operations.
- Regulatory and insurance pressures are reshaping financial security requirements. Unsecured pathways expose financial organizations to compliance penalties and soaring premiums.
- Legacy security controls leave modern financial networks highly vulnerable. Static network boundaries create critical blind spots as fast-moving threats exploit weaknesses in minutes.
- Uncontrolled system reachability threatens critical market operations. Because financial infrastructure relies on interconnected transaction services, a breach can easily cascade across platforms.
Key takeaways
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
In the financial services sector, 79% of institutions have experienced or detected at least one ransomware attack in the past two years.
Organizations that implement microsegmentation contain ransomware 21% faster on average, enabling security teams to act quickly before threats escalate.
Sixty percent of financial services organizations have seen cyber insurance premium reductions tied directly to maintaining a stronger segmentation posture.
Security teams are working with a much tighter window to react. The average time it takes cybercriminals to go from an initial network breach to lateral movement has dropped to 29 minutes, and they can start stealing data within 4 minutes after getting inside.
More than half of financial services organizations have not yet deployed advanced microsegmentation, leaving critical pathways exposed to lateral movement.
Traditional strategies rely on static network boundaries and manual mapping, which cannot reflect real communication patterns or adapt as fast-moving threats exploit weaknesses in minutes.
The platform delivers workload-level segmentation independent of network infrastructure, allowing consistent policy enforcement across data centers, cloud platforms, and hybrid environments without disruption.