Protect Against Ransomware Attacks with Zero Trust Security

Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and many organizations have found out too late just how vulnerable they are. Some estimates put the average cost of a ransomware attack at 4-and-a-half million dollars. Ransomware can impact everything, from productivity, to a company’s reputation, to its bottom line.

And, as more employees work outside of the organization’s secure perimeter, companies continue to migrate apps to the cloud.

As sophisticated attack tools become easier to acquire, ransomware attacks are only going to get more persistent.

This is where a Zero Trust approach to security becomes vital to the business. Zero Trust addresses these challenges by defining what is allowed in your network, allowing nothing else. It eliminates the implicit trust of users, applications, and networks that can lead to a network breach. With Zero Trust, users are only given least-privilege access - minimizing the likelihood, impact, and time to remediation of a breach.

Akamai’s comprehensive Zero Trust portfolio addresses every facet of the ransomware attack, from prevention to recovery. For a ransomware attack to succeed, an attacker needs to find a way to move laterally once they have accessed the network. Akamai’s Zero Trust segmentation prevents lateral movement and contains the attack to its initial point of entry. For example, attackers are known to target backup servers, so those servers must be segmented from the rest of the network. Additionally, Akamai strengthens the security of remote access by enforcing strong application access controls based on your defined least-privilege access policy. Akamai’s secure web gateway solution alerts you to suspicious activity, allowing you to mitigate risks immediately. Finally, Akamai’s experienced security researchers deliver the final piece of the portfolio by providing real-time guidance on risks lurking in your own environment.