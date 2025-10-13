In this session, Bryan Glick (Computer Weekly) sits down with Richard Meeus (Akamai) to explore what it takes to maintain resilience across complex digital environments. Learn how to stay secure and performant during peak demand, and how to defend against bots, ransomware, and fraud without compromising user experience.
Watch to discover
- How to prepare for — and thrive in — peak trading periods
- Real-world examples of stopping bots, fraud, and ransomware
- How to scale resilience across hybrid, multi-cloud environments
Speakers
Richard Meeus, Director of Security Technology & Strategy, EMEA, Akamai
Moderator
Bryan Glick, Editor in Chief, Computer Weekly
Watch now and gain practical insights you can apply today.