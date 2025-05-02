In Kubernetes, should you use fewer large nodes or several smaller ones?

When using an 8 GB/2vCPU instance, are all the memory and CPU available to pods?

In this session, you will explore how Kubernetes reserves resources in a worker node. You will learn how different cloud providers have different reservations and how those affect deploying workloads and their availability. You’ll then examine how limits, requests, and reservations can be combined to estimate the right instance size for your Kubernetes workloads.