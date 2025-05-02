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How to (right) size your Kubernetes cluster for efficiency

By the end of this session you will:

Master how to choose the right size for your cluster nodes to optimize resource utilization for your workload

In Kubernetes, should you use fewer large nodes or several smaller ones?

When using an 8 GB/2vCPU instance, are all the memory and CPU available to pods?

In this session, you will explore how Kubernetes reserves resources in a worker node. You will learn how different cloud providers have different reservations and how those affect deploying workloads and their availability. You’ll then examine how limits, requests, and reservations can be combined to estimate the right instance size for your Kubernetes workloads.

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