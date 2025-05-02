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Background

Monolith Architecture to Microservices

The founder of Rawkode Academy and KubeHuddle, David Flanagan, is helping developers and operators level-up with Kubernetes, Cloud Native and Web Assembly.

In this Monolithic Architecture to Microservices course, you will learn about:

The evolution of cloud computing and containerization

How to scale and provision virtual machines effectively

Docker and Kubernetes for containerization and orchestration

Implementation of service-oriented architectures and event-driven architectures

Techniques for monitoring and observability of microservices

Networking patterns and considerations in distributed environments

Identifying and utilizing widely adopted CNCF projects and tooling

Polyglot development and choosing the appropriate programming languages

Implementing continuous delivery pipelines using Argo CD and Flux

Enhancing networking capabilities with Cilium and Hubble

Simplifying cloud native challenges with Dagger

Addressing authentication and authorization in microservice environments

This comprehensive course is designed to guide you through the process of migrating from a monolithic architecture to a cloud native microservice architecture. In this course, you will learn practical hands-on techniques and gain valuable insights into the tools, patterns, and technologies necessary for a successful transition.

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