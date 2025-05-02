This comprehensive course is designed to guide you through the process of migrating from a monolithic architecture to a cloud native microservice architecture. In this course, you will learn practical hands-on techniques and gain valuable insights into the tools, patterns, and technologies necessary for a successful transition.
In this Monolithic Architecture to Microservices course, you will learn about:
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The evolution of cloud computing and containerization
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How to scale and provision virtual machines effectively
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Docker and Kubernetes for containerization and orchestration
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Implementation of service-oriented architectures and event-driven architectures
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Techniques for monitoring and observability of microservices
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Networking patterns and considerations in distributed environments
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Identifying and utilizing widely adopted CNCF projects and tooling
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Polyglot development and choosing the appropriate programming languages
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Implementing continuous delivery pipelines using Argo CD and Flux
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Enhancing networking capabilities with Cilium and Hubble
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Simplifying cloud native challenges with Dagger
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Addressing authentication and authorization in microservice environments
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