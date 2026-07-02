Edge Application Solutions

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Provide more powerful digital experiences with less overhead, using pre-built edge applications integrated with your CDN.
Run edge apps closer to end users. Manage, transform, offload, and scale web traffic.
Gain the benefits of low-latency infrastructure on the world’s most distributed edge.
Leverage off-the-shelf edge applications, pre-built and ready to go.
Enhance digital experiences with intelligent image and video optimization for every user on any device.
Predefined applications that run at the edge and solve specific business challenges.
Execute JavaScript functions at the edge to optimize site performance and customize web experiences.
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