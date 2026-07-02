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Edge Applications

Provide more powerful digital experiences with less overhead, using pre-built edge applications integrated with your CDN.

Deploy off-the-shelf functionality with ease

Increase engagement with a better experience

Run edge apps closer to end users. Manage, transform, offload, and scale web traffic.

Scale applications seamlessly, minimize limits

Gain the benefits of low-latency infrastructure on the world’s most distributed edge.

Add capabilities, manage costs, improve control

Leverage off-the-shelf edge applications, pre-built and ready to go.

Edge Application Solutions

Image & Video Manager

Enhance digital experiences with intelligent image and video optimization for every user on any device.

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Cloudlets

Predefined applications that run at the edge and solve specific business challenges.

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EdgeWorkers

Execute JavaScript functions at the edge to optimize site performance and customize web experiences.

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Resources

Digital Customer Experience

Learn how to delight digital customers with personalized experiences.

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Akamai’s blog

See the latest technical insights, industry trends, and expert analyses.

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Akamai Learn Portal

Explore our educational resources: on-demand learning and hands-on labs.

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