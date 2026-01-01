Maintaining Business Continuity During Global Turmoil

Secure your networks and applications against risks posed by geopolitical threats — with protections delivered at the edge for maximum resilience and minimal downtime.

Rising threats test companies across multiple vectors

Since the Iran conflict began, Akamai observed sharp increases in malicious activity that target businesses and public infrastructure: - Malicious traffic up 245% - API attacks up ~300% (with significant activity originating from Iran, Russia, and China) - Malicious bot activity up 50% - Pre-DDoS probing up 38%

All figures reflect Q1 2026 observations. Building cyber resilience now helps prevent downtime, data exposure, and performance degradation when events escalate

Put your firewall at the edge

Stop large-scale attacks before they ever reach your network with cloud-based DDoS and policy enforcement at the edge. - Proactively geo-block or policy-block unwanted traffic at globally distributed scrubbing centers - Keep critical apps reachable during volumetric and targeted attacks - Reduce operational burden with an easy-to-deploy, easy-to-use control plane

Explore DDoS protection with Akamai Prolexic. View product details.

Limit lateral movement by threat actors

If a breach occurs, prevent spread and speed containment with microsegmentation. - Apply granular, software-defined controls to isolate systems and ringfence high-value assets - Visualize communications to create and enforce least-privilege policies - Reduce ransomware blast radius and meet Zero Trust goals

Harden your environment with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. View product details.

Monitor and secure APIs without slowing users

Discover unmanaged APIs, close visibility gaps, and block abuse in real time — while preserving performance for legitimate traffic. - Continuous API discovery and risk scoring - Runtime protection against injection, credential abuse, and business-logic attacks - Unified analytics for faster response

Secure your API footprint. View product details.

How Akamai helps protect your websites and apps

Akamai’s distributed edge platform brings security controls closer to users and devices — reducing latency, minimizing data exposure over the public internet, and improving resiliency when networks are unstable. Core website and application protections include: - Web application and API protection (WAAP) with integrated WAF, DDoS mitigation, and advanced bot management - API Security for continuous discovery, posture assessment, and inline threat prevention - Edge-based DDoS defense (Prolexic) and authoritative Edge DNS for high availability under attack - Client-side protection to detect and prevent web skimming and supply chain tampering - Zero Trust access and microsegmentation to contain lateral movement and enforce least privilege

Block malware and phishing for your workforce

Akamai Enterprise Threat Protector (part of Secure Internet Access Enterprise) stops threats before connections are established: - DNS-layer protection uses real-time global threat intelligence to block lookalike domains, phishing kits, malware distribution, and command-and-control callbacks - Secure web gateway capabilities provide inline inspection and acceptable-use controls for HTTP/HTTPS traffic - Rapid policy enforcement protects users on and off the corporate network without adding noticeable latency

Protect users anywhere. See Secure Internet Access Enterprise.

Why the edge matters for resilience

Edge networks place compute and security controls at geographically distributed points of presence, closer to where data is created and consumed. This helps: - Cut latency and keep apps responsive during congestion or regional disruption - Reduce bandwidth costs by processing and filtering traffic locally - Improve data sovereignty and compliance by keeping data and enforcement local when needed - Add agility at scale by routing around internet bottlenecks and failures

Learn more about edge networks. What is an edge network?

Who typically relies on Akamai

Organizations with high performance, availability, and security requirements across both IT and OT: - Energy and critical infrastructure (including cyber-physical systems/OT) - Financial services - Healthcare and life sciences - Retail, travel, and hospitality - Media and entertainment - Public sector and defense - Games and SaaS providers - Service providers and global enterprises with distributed branches

For cyber-physical systems, Akamai integrates with Armis to apply risk-based segmentation that isolates high-risk, unpatchable devices and stops lateral movement.

Related resources

Explore our portfolio

Prolexic: Stop DDoS attacks with the fastest, most effective defense — at scale. View product details

API Security: Discover, monitor, and protect APIs in real time. View product details

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Detect breaches and contain ransomware with granular controls. View product details

Secure Internet Access Enterprise: DNS security and secure web gateway to protect users anywhere. View product details

Get global protection

Discuss how microsegmentation, DDoS defense, bot management, and API security can fortify your business in the face of rising geopolitical risk. Talk to our team.