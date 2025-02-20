Akamai selected as strategic cloud computing provider by one of the world’s largest technology companies, with a multi-year commitment to spend over $100M on cloud infrastructure services

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced it has closed a multi-year strategic usage agreement with one of the world’s largest technology companies. Under the terms of the deal, over $100M will be spent on Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing capabilities.

The customer will have the flexibility to leverage Akamai’s full portfolio to manage, deliver, and secure data to augment and improve its own infrastructure services.

“Technology platforms with a massive global presence require sophisticated and reliable cloud services,” said Akamai COO and GM, Cloud Technology Group, Adam Karon. “Akamai provides the scale this customer requires along with ultra-low latency performance to help ensure that every user has the best experience possible no matter where they are in the world.”

Akamai will deploy managed Kubernetes clusters in secured virtual private cloud (VPC) environments, load-balance user traffic, and apply integrated application and network security together on Akamai Cloud to enable optimal performance at more attractive cloud economics. These capabilities will help to ensure an excellent experience for users while enabling the customer to manage traffic and data locally.