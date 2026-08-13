AI compute is poised to shift from a core cloud function to edge applications. To understand this shift and what it means for enterprise AI strategies, Akamai commissioned a 2024 Forrester Consulting study to explore distributed cloud interest among cloud strategy decision-makers and influencers:
76% say distributed cloud is important or critical to achieving their top goals
60% believe seizing AI opportunities is a top priority
48% cite performance and latency limitations as a centralized cloud challenge