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Berk Veral

Posts by Berk Veral

3 Key Areas to Focus on When You're Evaluating AI Security

August 01, 2025Berk Veral

AI threats are different. Learn why — and get three tips on how to evaluate AI security.

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Exploring Artificial Intelligence: Is AI Overhyped?

November 04, 2024Berk Veral

Dive into AI technologies like inference, deep learning, and generative models to learn how LLMs and AI are transforming cybersecurity and tech industries.

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Akamai’s Strategic and Transparent Implementation of AI

August 01, 2024Berk Veral

Learn how Akamai is strategically evaluating and adopting new AI innovations to harness their potential safely and effectively.

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