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CPU Plans and Pricing

Compare VM plans, sizes, and prices to ensure the ideal performance for your workload

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COMPUTE

Dedicated CPU plans

Virtual machines with dedicated CPU ideal for CPU-intensive applications and workloads.

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See pricing for:
Dedicated CPU

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan$/HrRAMvCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out
G8 Dedicated 4x2$0.074 GB240 GB0 TB40/4 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 8x4$0.148 GB480 GB0 TB40/5 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 16x8$0.2716 GB8160 GB0 TB40/6 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 32x16$0.5432 GB16320 GB0 TB40/7 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 64x32$1.0864 GB32640 GB0 TB40/8 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 96x48$1.6296 GB48960 GB0 TB40/9 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 128x64$2.16128 GB641280 GB0 TB40/10 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 256x128$4.32256 GB1282560 GB0 TB40/11 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 512x256$8.64512 GB2565120 GB0 TB40/12 GbpsSign Up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan$/HrRAMvCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out
G8 Dedicated 8x2$0.118 GB280 GB0 TB40/4 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 16x4$0.2116 GB4160 GB0 TB40/5 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 32x8$0.4232 GB8320 GB0 TB40/6 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 64x16$0.8464 GB16640 GB0 TB40/7 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 96x24$1.2696 GB24960 GB0 TB40/8 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 128x32$1.68128 GB321280 GB0 TB40/9 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 256x64$3.36256 GB642560 GB0 TB40/10 GbpsSign Up
G8 Dedicated 512x128$6.84512 GB1285120 GB0 TB40/11 GbpsSign Up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan$/Mo$/HrRAMvCPUsStorageTransfer. Network In/Out                      
G7 Dedicated 4 GB$43.00$0.064 GB280 GB4 TB40/4 GbpsSign Up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB$86.00$0.138 GB4160 GB5 TB40/5 GbpsSign Up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB$173.00$0.2616 GB8320 GB6 TB40/6 GbpsSign Up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB$346.00$0.5232 GB16640 GB7 TB40/7 GbpsSign Up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB$691.00$1.0464 GB321280 GB8 TB40/8 GbpsSign Up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB$1,037.00$1.5696 GB481920 GB9 TB40/9 GbpsSign Up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB$1,382.00$2.07128 GB502500 GB10 TB40/10 GbpsSign Up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB$2,765.00$4.15256 GB565000 GB11 TB40/11 GbpsSign Up
G7 Dedicated 512 GB$5,530.00$8.29512 GB647200 GB12 TB40/12 GbpsSign Up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

Plan$/Mo$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out                         
G6 Dedicated 4 GB$36.00$0.0544 GB280 GB4 TB40/4 GbpsSign Up
G6 Dedicated 8 GB$72.00$0.1088 GB4160 GB5 TB40/5 GbpsSign Up
G6 Dedicated 16 GB$144.00$0.21616 GB8320 GB6 TB40/6 GbpsSign Up
G6 Dedicated 32 GB$288.00$0.43232 GB16640 GB7 TB40/7 GbpsSign Up
G6 Dedicated 64 GB$576.00$0.86464 GB321280 GB8 TB40/8 GbpsSign Up
G6 Dedicated 96 GB$864.00$1.29696 GB481920 GB9 TB40/9 GbpsSign Up
G6 Dedicated 128 GB$1,152.00$1.728128 GB502500 GB10 TB40/10 GbpsSign Up
G6 Dedicated 256 GB$2,304.00$3.456256 GB565000 GB11 TB40/11 GbpsSign Up
G6 Dedicated 512 GB$4,608.00$6.912512 GB647200 GB12 TB40/12 GbpsSign Up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

COMPUTE

Shared CPU plans

Shared CPU plans offer a cost-efficient option for development and testing environments as well as workloads that are not resource intensive.

See pricing for:
Shared CPU
Plan$/Mo$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out 
Nanode 1 GB$5.00$0.00751 GB125 GB1 TB40/1 GbpsSign up
Linode 2 GB$12.00$0.01802 GB150 GB2 TB40/2 GbpsSign up
Linode 4 GB$24.00$0.03604 GB280 GB4 TB40/4 GbpsSign up
Linode 8 GB$48.00$0.07208 GB4160 GB5 TB40/5 GbpsSign up
Linode 16 GB$96.00$0.144016 GB6320 GB8 TB40/6 GbpsSign up
Linode 32 GB$192.00$0.288032 GB8640 GB16 TB40/7 GbpsSign up
Linode 64 GB$384.00$0.576064 GB161280 GB20 TB40/9 GbpsSign up
Linode 96 GB$576.00$0.864096 GB201920 GB20 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
Linode 128 GB$768.00$1.1520128 GB242560 GB20 TB40/11 GbpsSign up
Linode 192 GB$1,152.00$1.7280192 GB323840 GB20 TB40/12 GbpsSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

COMPUTE

High Memory plans

Virtual machines with optimized memory to CPU ratios make these VM best suited for memory-intensive applications.

See pricing for:
High Memory
Plan$/Mo$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out 
Linode 24 GB$60.00$0.0924 GB220 GB5 TB40/5 GbpsSign up
Linode 48 GB$120.00$0.1848 GB240 GB6 TB40/6 GbpsSign up
Linode 90 GB$240.00$0.3690 GB490 GB7 TB40/7 GbpsSign up
Linode 150 GB$480.00$0.72150 GB8200 GB8 TB40/8 GbpsSign up
Linode 300 GB$960.00$1.44300 GB16340 GB9 TB40/9 GbpsSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

No, RAM and local disk storage are bundled into the specific VM size. You cannot purchase extra RAM or local disk space individually for an existing instance plan. If you need more of these specific resources, you must resize your instance to the next tier. However, you can add highly scalable auxiliary storage to any instance by attaching Block Storage volumes or using Object Storage.

Yes, pricing for some plans is different depending on the region.

G6 and G7 plans include some network transfer (egress) in their hourly rate. This egress may be pooled and used for your VM. Newer VM families, such as the G8 dedicated compute series, no longer include bundled egress.

We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.

Akamai Cloud offers Dedicated CPU, Shared CPU, and High Memory plans to suit various workload requirements.

Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.

Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your VM is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.

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