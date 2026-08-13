Dedicated CPU plans
Virtual machines with dedicated CPU ideal for CPU-intensive applications and workloads.
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 4x2
|$0.07
|4 GB
|2
|40 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 8x4
|$0.14
|8 GB
|4
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 16x8
|$0.27
|16 GB
|8
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 32x16
|$0.54
|32 GB
|16
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 64x32
|$1.08
|64 GB
|32
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 96x48
|$1.62
|96 GB
|48
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 128x64
|$2.16
|128 GB
|64
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 256x128
|$4.32
|256 GB
|128
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 512x256
|$8.64
|512 GB
|256
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 8x2
|$0.11
|8 GB
|2
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 16x4
|$0.21
|16 GB
|4
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 32x8
|$0.42
|32 GB
|8
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 64x16
|$0.84
|64 GB
|16
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 96x24
|$1.26
|96 GB
|24
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 128x32
|$1.68
|128 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 256x64
|$3.36
|256 GB
|64
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G8 Dedicated 512x128
|$6.84
|512 GB
|128
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer.
|Network In/Out
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB
|$43.00
|$0.06
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB
|$86.00
|$0.13
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB
|$173.00
|$0.26
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB
|$346.00
|$0.52
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB
|$691.00
|$1.04
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB
|$1,037.00
|$1.56
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB
|$1,382.00
|$2.07
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB
|$2,765.00
|$4.15
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G7 Dedicated 512 GB
|$5,530.00
|$8.29
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G6 Dedicated 4 GB
|$36.00
|$0.054
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 8 GB
|$72.00
|$0.108
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 16 GB
|$144.00
|$0.216
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 32 GB
|$288.00
|$0.432
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 64 GB
|$576.00
|$0.864
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 96 GB
|$864.00
|$1.296
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 128 GB
|$1,152.00
|$1.728
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 256 GB
|$2,304.00
|$3.456
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign Up
|G6 Dedicated 512 GB
|$4,608.00
|$6.912
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign Up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
High Memory plans
Virtual machines with optimized memory to CPU ratios make these VM best suited for memory-intensive applications.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Linode 24 GB
|$60.00
|$0.09
|24 GB
|2
|20 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 48 GB
|$120.00
|$0.18
|48 GB
|2
|40 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 90 GB
|$240.00
|$0.36
|90 GB
|4
|90 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 150 GB
|$480.00
|$0.72
|150 GB
|8
|200 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 300 GB
|$960.00
|$1.44
|300 GB
|16
|340 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
No, RAM and local disk storage are bundled into the specific VM size. You cannot purchase extra RAM or local disk space individually for an existing instance plan. If you need more of these specific resources, you must resize your instance to the next tier. However, you can add highly scalable auxiliary storage to any instance by attaching Block Storage volumes or using Object Storage.
Yes, pricing for some plans is different depending on the region.
G6 and G7 plans include some network transfer (egress) in their hourly rate. This egress may be pooled and used for your VM. Newer VM families, such as the G8 dedicated compute series, no longer include bundled egress.
We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.
Akamai Cloud offers Dedicated CPU, Shared CPU, and High Memory plans to suit various workload requirements.
Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.
Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your VM is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.
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