LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine plans
With LKE, you pay for the resources your clusters consume, including compute, load balancing, and storage. The standard managed control plane is included at no additional cost, with optional HA and LKE Enterprise control plane options available for an additional per-cluster fee.
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G8 Dedicated 4x2
|3
|$0.07
|4 GB
|2
|40 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 8x4
|3
|$0.14
|8 GB
|4
|80 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 16x8
|3
|$0.27
|16 GB
|8
|160 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 32x16
|3
|$0.54
|32 GB
|16
|320 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 64x32
|3
|$1.08
|64 GB
|32
|640 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 96x48
|3
|$1.62
|96 GB
|48
|960 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 128x64
|3
|$2.16
|128 GB
|64
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 256x128
|3
|$4.32
|256 GB
|128
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 512x256
|3
|$8.64
|512 GB
|256
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G8 Dedicated 8x2
|3
|$0.11
|8 GB
|2
|80 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 16x4
|3
|$0.21
|16 GB
|4
|160 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 32x8
|3
|$0.42
|32 GB
|8
|320 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 64x16
|3
|$0.84
|64 GB
|16
|640 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 96x24
|3
|$1.26
|96 GB
|24
|960 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 128x32
|3
|$1.68
|128 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 256x64
|3
|$3.36
|256 GB
|64
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 512x128
|3
|$6.84
|512 GB
|128
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|vCPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB
|3
|$129.00
|$0.06
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB
|3
|$258.00
|$0.13
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB
|3
|$519.00
|$0.26
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB
|3
|$1,038.00
|$0.52
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB
|3
|$2,073.00
|$1.04
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB
|3
|$3,111.00
|$1.56
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB
|3
|$4,146.00
|$2.07
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB
|3
|$8,295.00
|$4.15
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 512 GB
|3
|$16,590.00
|$8.29
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|G6 Dedicated 4 GB
|3
|$108.00
|$0.054
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 8 GB
|3
|$216.00
|$0.108
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 16 GB
|3
|$432.00
|$0.216
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 32 GB
|3
|$864.00
|$0.432
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 64 GB
|3
|$1,728.00
|$0.864
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 96 GB
|3
|$2,592.00
|$1.296
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 128 GB
|3
|$3,456.00
|$1.728
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 256 GB
|3
|$6,912.00
|$3.456
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 512 GB
|3
|$13,824.00
|$6.912
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Shared 2 GB
|3
|$36.00
|$0.054
|6 GB
|3
|150 GB
|6 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 4 GB
|3
|$72.00
|$0.108
|12 GB
|6
|240 GB
|12 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 8 GB
|3
|$144.00
|$0.216
|24 GB
|12
|480 GB
|15 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 16 GB
|3
|$288.00
|$0.432
|48 GB
|18
|960 GB
|24 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 32 GB
|3
|$576.00
|$0.864
|96 GB
|24
|1920 GB
|48 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 64 GB
|3
|$1,152.00
|$1.728
|192 GB
|48
|3840 GB
|60 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 96 GB
|3
|$1,728.00
|$2.592
|288 GB
|60
|5760 GB
|60 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 128 GB
|3
|$2,304.00
|$3.456
|384 GB
|72
|7680 GB
|60 TB
|Sign up
|Shared 192 GB
|3
|$3,456.00
|$5.184
|576 GB
|96
|11520 GB
|60 TB
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.
|Plan
|Nodes
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|High Memory 24 GB
|3
|$180.00
|$0.27
|72 GB
|6
|60 GB
|15 TB
|Sign up
|High Memory 48 GB
|3
|$360.00
|$0.54
|144 GB
|6
|120 GB
|18 TB
|Sign up
|High Memory 90 GB
|3
|$720.00
|$1.08
|270 GB
|12
|270 GB
|21 TB
|Sign up
|High Memory 150 GB
|3
|$1,440.00
|$2.16
|450 GB
|24
|600 GB
|24 TB
|Sign up
|High Memory 300 GB
|3
|$2,880.00
|$4.32
|900 GB
|48
|1020 GB
|27 TB
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
LKE has no additional service fee. The fully managed standard control plane is included at no additional cost. You pay for the worker nodes, NodeBalancers, storage volumes, and other cloud resources your cluster uses.
LKE includes a fully managed, shared control plane at no additional cost. Compute instances used as worker nodes, NodeBalancers, Block Storage volumes, and other resources deployed with your cluster are billed separately at their standard rates.
You can upgrade an LKE cluster to a high-availability (HA) control plane starting at US$60 per cluster, per month. Pricing varies by region.
LKE Enterprise costs US$300 per cluster, per month, in addition to the resources consumed by the cluster. It includes a dedicated, highly available control plane.
LKE includes a shared control plane at no additional cost, with HA available as a paid upgrade. LKE Enterprise costs US$300 per cluster, per month, and includes a dedicated HA control plane. Both tiers charge separately for the cloud resources your clusters consume.
No. Worker nodes are billed separately based on the compute instances you select. LKE supports Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, and High Memory plans, allowing you to choose resources based on your workload requirements.
No. NodeBalancers and persistent Block Storage volumes used by your LKE clusters are billed separately at their standard rates. LKE Enterprise also supports Premium NodeBalancers.
Some costs vary by region. The LKE HA control plane starts at US$60 per cluster, per month, depending on region, and the underlying compute and other cloud resources are billed according to the rates applicable to the region where they are deployed.
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