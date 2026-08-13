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LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine Plans and Pricing

Run Kubernetes with predictable pricing, and compare LKE and LKE Enterprise pricing to find the right plan for your Kubernetes workloads

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LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine plans

With LKE, you pay for the resources your clusters consume, including compute, load balancing, and storage. The standard managed control plane is included at no additional cost, with optional HA and LKE Enterprise control plane options available for an additional per-cluster fee.

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LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine Plan

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

PlanNodes$/HrRAMvCPUsStorageTransfer 
G8 Dedicated 4x23$0.074 GB240 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 8x43$0.148 GB480 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 16x83$0.2716 GB8160 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 32x163$0.5432 GB16320 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 64x323$1.0864 GB32640 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 96x483$1.6296 GB48960 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 128x643$2.16128 GB641280 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 256x1283$4.32256 GB1282560 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 512x2563$8.64512 GB2565120 GB0 TBSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

PlanNodes$/HrRAMvCPUsStorageTransfer 
G8 Dedicated 8x23$0.118 GB280 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 16x43$0.2116 GB4160 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 32x83$0.4232 GB8320 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 64x163$0.8464 GB16640 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 96x243$1.2696 GB24960 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 128x323$1.68128 GB321280 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 256x643$3.36256 GB642560 GB0 TBSign up
G8 Dedicated 512x1283$6.84512 GB1285120 GB0 TBSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

PlanNodes$/Mo$/HrRAMvCPUsStorageTransfer 
G7 Dedicated 4 GB3$129.00$0.064 GB280 GB4 TBSign up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB3$258.00$0.138 GB4160 GB5 TBSign up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB3$519.00$0.2616 GB8320 GB6 TBSign up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB3$1,038.00$0.5232 GB16640 GB7 TBSign up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB3$2,073.00$1.0464 GB321280 GB8 TBSign up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB3$3,111.00$1.5696 GB481920 GB9 TBSign up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB3$4,146.00$2.07128 GB502500 GB10 TBSign up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB3$8,295.00$4.15256 GB565000 GB11 TBSign up
G7 Dedicated 512 GB3$16,590.00$8.29512 GB647200 GB12 TBSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

PlanNodes$/Mo$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransfer 
G6 Dedicated 4 GB3$108.00$0.0544 GB280 GB4 TBSign up
G6 Dedicated 8 GB3$216.00$0.1088 GB4160 GB5 TBSign up
G6 Dedicated 16 GB3$432.00$0.21616 GB8320 GB6 TBSign up
G6 Dedicated 32 GB3$864.00$0.43232 GB16640 GB7 TBSign up
G6 Dedicated 64 GB3$1,728.00$0.86464 GB321280 GB8 TBSign up
G6 Dedicated 96 GB3$2,592.00$1.29696 GB481920 GB9 TBSign up
G6 Dedicated 128 GB3$3,456.00$1.728128 GB502500 GB10 TBSign up
G6 Dedicated 256 GB3$6,912.00$3.456256 GB565000 GB11 TBSign up
G6 Dedicated 512 GB3$13,824.00$6.912512 GB647200 GB12 TBSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.

PlanNodes$/Mo$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransfer 
Shared 2 GB3$36.00$0.0546 GB3150 GB6 TBSign up
Shared 4 GB3$72.00$0.10812 GB6240 GB12 TBSign up
Shared 8 GB3$144.00$0.21624 GB12480 GB15 TBSign up
Shared 16 GB3$288.00$0.43248 GB18960 GB24 TBSign up
Shared 32 GB3$576.00$0.86496 GB241920 GB48 TBSign up
Shared 64 GB3$1,152.00$1.728192 GB483840 GB60 TBSign up
Shared 96 GB3$1,728.00$2.592288 GB605760 GB60 TBSign up
Shared 128 GB3$2,304.00$3.456384 GB727680 GB60 TBSign up
Shared 192 GB3$3,456.00$5.184576 GB9611520 GB60 TBSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.

PlanNodes$/Mo$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransfer 
High Memory 24 GB3$180.00$0.2772 GB660 GB15 TBSign up
High Memory 48 GB3$360.00$0.54144 GB6120 GB18 TBSign up
High Memory 90 GB3$720.00$1.08270 GB12270 GB21 TBSign up
High Memory 150 GB3$1,440.00$2.16450 GB24600 GB24 TBSign up
High Memory 300 GB3$2,880.00$4.32900 GB481020 GB27 TBSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

LKE has no additional service fee. The fully managed standard control plane is included at no additional cost. You pay for the worker nodes, NodeBalancers, storage volumes, and other cloud resources your cluster uses.

LKE includes a fully managed, shared control plane at no additional cost. Compute instances used as worker nodes, NodeBalancers, Block Storage volumes, and other resources deployed with your cluster are billed separately at their standard rates.

You can upgrade an LKE cluster to a high-availability (HA) control plane starting at US$60 per cluster, per month. Pricing varies by region.

LKE Enterprise costs US$300 per cluster, per month, in addition to the resources consumed by the cluster. It includes a dedicated, highly available control plane.

LKE includes a shared control plane at no additional cost, with HA available as a paid upgrade. LKE Enterprise costs US$300 per cluster, per month, and includes a dedicated HA control plane. Both tiers charge separately for the cloud resources your clusters consume.

No. Worker nodes are billed separately based on the compute instances you select. LKE supports Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, and High Memory plans, allowing you to choose resources based on your workload requirements.

No. NodeBalancers and persistent Block Storage volumes used by your LKE clusters are billed separately at their standard rates. LKE Enterprise also supports Premium NodeBalancers.

Some costs vary by region. The LKE HA control plane starts at US$60 per cluster, per month, depending on region, and the underlying compute and other cloud resources are billed according to the rates applicable to the region where they are deployed.

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