Object Storage costs a flat rate of $5 a month, and includes 250 GB of storage. This flat rate is prorated, so if you use Object Storage for a fraction of the month, you are charged a fraction of the cost. For example, if you have Object Storage enabled for half of the month and use up to 250 GB of storage, you are billed $2.50 at the end of the month. The default cost of storage per GB over the first 250 GB is $0.02, and this usage is also prorated based on usage time. Note that Object Storage overages may vary by data center due to regional infrastructure costs.