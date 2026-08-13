|Storage ($/Mo)
|Outbound Transfer ($/Mo)
|$0.02/GB
|$0.005/GB with the first 1TB free each month.
|Sign up
Object Storage plans
Amazon S3-compatible storage for backups, big data, and archiving needs. Overall storage capacity is based on the number of objects, per bucket, per account.
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
Pricing for Object Storage is determined by the combined size, in gigabytes (GB), of the stored content and the amount of network transfer (outbound) consumed.
Object Storage costs a flat rate of $5 a month, and includes 250 GB of storage. This flat rate is prorated, so if you use Object Storage for a fraction of the month, you are charged a fraction of the cost. For example, if you have Object Storage enabled for half of the month and use up to 250 GB of storage, you are billed $2.50 at the end of the month. The default cost of storage per GB over the first 250 GB is $0.02, and this usage is also prorated based on usage time. Note that Object Storage overages may vary by data center due to regional infrastructure costs.
When Object Storage is enabled on your account, 1 TB of transfer allowance is added to your account’s monthly global network transfer pool. This amount is prorated based on the length of time Object Storage is active. No additional transfer allowance is added to the region-specific network transfer pools for Jakarta and São Paulo.
Any outbound network transfer overages are billed at the rate $0.005/GB for all data centers except for Jakarta ($0.015/GB) and São Paulo ($0.007/GB).
We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.
If you are unsure about which plan to choose, we recommend starting with a smaller plan and scaling architecture as your needs grow.
Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.
We collect taxes for customers who are subject to them. Refer to our tax information guide to learn more about which countries we collect taxes for, tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.
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