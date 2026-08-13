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GPU Plans and Pricing

Match your AI workload to the right GPU for the best price for performance possible

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COMPUTE

GPU plans

Akamai’s GPU portfolio offers a range of NVIDIA GPUs to allow customers to select the best GPU for their use case and available in both LKE and virtual machines.

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See pricing for:
GPU Plans

NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

Plan$/HrRAMGPUsVRAMvCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out 
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell x1$3.00176 GB196 GB161024 GB0 TB40/16 GbpsRequest access
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell x2$6.00352 GB2192 GB322048 GB0 TB40/16 GbpsRequest access
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell x4$12.00704 GB4384 GB644096 GB0 TB40/16 GbpsRequest access
RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell x8$24.001408 GB8768 GB1286144 GB0 TB40/16 GbpsRequest access

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

NVIDIA RTX™ 4000 Ada Generation

Plan$/HrRAMGPUsCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out                           
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 Small$0.5216 GB14500 GB0 TB40/16 GbpsSign up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 Medium$0.6732 GB18500 GB0 TB40/16 GbpsSign up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 Large$0.9664 GB116500 GB0 TB40/16 GbpsSign up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x1 X-Large$1.53128 GB132500 GB0 TB40/16 GbpsSign up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x2 Small$1.0532 GB281 TB0 TB40/16 GbpsSign up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x2 Medium$1.3464 GB2161 TB0 TB40/16 GbpsSign up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x2 Medium High Storage$1.4964 GB2162 TB0 TB40/16 GbpsSign up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x4 Small$2.96128 GB4322 TB0 TB40/16 GbpsSign up
RTX 4000 Ada GPU x4 Medium$3.57196 GB4482 TB0 TB40/16 GbpsSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

NVIDIA RTX 6000 Quadro

Plan$/HrRAMGPUs CPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out 
Dedicated 32 GB + RTX 6000 Quadro GPU x1$1.5032 GB1 8640 GB16 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
Dedicated 64 GB + RTX 6000 QuadroGPU x2$3.0064 GB2 161280 GB20 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
Dedicated 96 GB + RTX 6000 Quadro GPU x3$4.5096 GB3 201920 GB20 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
Dedicated 128 GB + RTX 6000 Quadro GPU x4$6.00128 GB4 242560 GB20 TB40/10 GbpsSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

Akamai Cloud offers NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell, NVIDIA RTX™ 4000 Ada, and NVIDIA Quadro® RTX 6000 GPUs. All instances are billed at an hourly rate. Rates vary based on the number of cards you select per instance (e.g., 1-card, 2-card, 4-card, or 8-card plans) and region selected.

Yes, pricing for some GPUs is different depending on region.

For new customers, the best way to get started with a GPU is to reach out to our AI team here. A member of our team will be able to go through the account review and get you set up.

We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.

No, to provide the most transparent pricing, egress is not bundled with GPUs in most cases.

Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.

Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your VM is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.

Some GPU models require contracts before they are provisioned for use. However, Akamai offers some GPUs at an hourly rate but availability depends on GPU type, region, and deployment size. Based on your scale, you can mix commitments and contract terms to your unique needs.

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