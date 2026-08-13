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Cloud Egress Savings Estimator

Compare egress costs across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Akamai Cloud to estimate your savings

Estimate savings
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Compare cloud egress costs for your workload

Choose an AI workload preset or adjust your monthly egress volume. Compare estimated costs across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Akamai Cloud using published pricing, then see the potential monthly and annual savings for your workload.

Monthly egress 50TB / month
Google Cloud$0.12/GB
$6,144/mo
AWS$0.09/GB
$4,608/mo
Azure$0.087/GB
$4,454/mo
Akamai Cloud$0.005/GB
$256/mo

Annual savings vs AWS

$52K

94.4% lower egress bill

Akamai / year

$3,072

Flat $0.005/GB, up to 1 PB/mo

AWS / year

$55K

Before NAT gateway fees

Estimates only. Published vendor egress pricing as of May 7, 2026: AWS $0.09/GB (first 10 TB/mo; excludes NAT gateway processing at an additional $0.045/GB), Microsoft Azure $0.087/GB, Google Cloud $0.12/GB, Akamai Cloud $0.005/GB (up to 1 PB/mo, core regions). Published rates shown; negotiated volume discounts vary by provider and contract. Sources: AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Akamai Cloud published pricing pages. Akamai compute plans also include 1–20 TB of pooled outbound transfer at no charge, which is not reflected above. Verify current rates with each provider.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

It estimates your monthly cloud egress costs across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Akamai Cloud. It also shows your potential monthly and annual savings based on the amount of data you transfer out each month.

Cloud egress is data transferred from a cloud provider’s network to users, the public internet, or another cloud environment. Providers typically charge for this outbound traffic based on the volume of data transferred.

Select your monthly egress volume or choose a sample workload. The estimator multiplies that volume by each provider’s published per-gigabyte egress rate to produce an estimated monthly cost and potential savings.

The estimator compares standard data-transfer-out charges. It does not include compute, storage, requests, support, taxes, regional premiums, data processing, networking services, or other cloud infrastructure costs.

No. The AWS estimate excludes NAT Gateway data-processing fees, which can add US$0.045 per GB depending on your architecture and traffic path.

No. Eligible Akamai Cloud includes pooled outbound transfer in eligible compute plans at zero added charge, further reducing data transfer fees. Because the estimator applies the published egress rate to the full volume entered, your actual Akamai Cloud cost could be lower.  

The presets provide illustrative starting points for common workloads, including SaaS AI copilots, production AI applications, AI content delivery, and training-data movement. Select the closest example, then adjust the volume to reflect your environment.

No. Results are directional estimates based on published pricing as of May 7, 2026. Actual costs vary by provider, region, traffic pattern, committed-use agreement, negotiated discount, and architecture. Request a TCO consultation for a customized cost comparison.

Resources

The AI Data Egress Trap

Explore survey insights from 200 IT leaders on scaling real-time AI, unbundling cloud stacks, and reducing AI egress overhead up to 80%.

Read research paper

Is Your AI Budget Built for Inference?

Learn why AI inference costs depend on architecture, workload placement, and more than token or GPU prices.

Watch video

Request a TCO Consultation

Data egress represents just one component of your total cloud infrastructure spend.

  • Review compute, storage, networking, and data transfer costs.
  • Compare your current cloud spend with Akamai Cloud.
  • Identify hidden fees and opportunities to reduce costs.
  • Build a clearer cost model for your workload.