Cloud Egress Savings Estimator

It estimates your monthly cloud egress costs across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Akamai Cloud. It also shows your potential monthly and annual savings based on the amount of data you transfer out each month.
Compare cloud egress costs for your workload
Choose an AI workload preset or adjust your monthly egress volume. Compare estimated costs across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Akamai Cloud using published pricing, then see the potential monthly and annual savings for your workload.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Cloud egress is data transferred from a cloud provider’s network to users, the public internet, or another cloud environment. Providers typically charge for this outbound traffic based on the volume of data transferred.
Select your monthly egress volume or choose a sample workload. The estimator multiplies that volume by each provider’s published per-gigabyte egress rate to produce an estimated monthly cost and potential savings.
The estimator compares standard data-transfer-out charges. It does not include compute, storage, requests, support, taxes, regional premiums, data processing, networking services, or other cloud infrastructure costs.
No. The AWS estimate excludes NAT Gateway data-processing fees, which can add US$0.045 per GB depending on your architecture and traffic path.
No. Eligible Akamai Cloud includes pooled outbound transfer in eligible compute plans at zero added charge, further reducing data transfer fees. Because the estimator applies the published egress rate to the full volume entered, your actual Akamai Cloud cost could be lower.
The presets provide illustrative starting points for common workloads, including SaaS AI copilots, production AI applications, AI content delivery, and training-data movement. Select the closest example, then adjust the volume to reflect your environment.
No. Results are directional estimates based on published pricing as of May 7, 2026. Actual costs vary by provider, region, traffic pattern, committed-use agreement, negotiated discount, and architecture. Request a TCO consultation for a customized cost comparison.
Resources
Request a TCO Consultation
Data egress represents just one component of your total cloud infrastructure spend.
- Review compute, storage, networking, and data transfer costs.
- Compare your current cloud spend with Akamai Cloud.
- Identify hidden fees and opportunities to reduce costs.
- Build a clearer cost model for your workload.