Akamai Inference

Serverless Inference serves models through a shared, autoscaling endpoint and is priced per million tokens. It’s designed for getting started and for bursty or unpredictable workloads. Dedicated Inference provides a private endpoint on GPU capacity reserved for a single customer, in the region and GPU configuration you choose, and is priced per GPU-hour. It’s designed for steady, high-volume production traffic. You can use either one or both. Dedicated Inference will have limited availability.