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Akamai Inference

Run open-weight AI models in production with no GPUs or infrastructure to manage, from a provider that enterprises trust

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Overview

Consume open-weight models without vendor lock-in or GPU management through an OpenAI-compatible API on Akamai Cloud

Akamai Inference is a fully managed inference service for running AI models in production. Call them through an OpenAI-compatible API while Akamai handles GPUs, serving, autoscaling, and model lifecycle management. Use pay-per-token Serverless Inference, Dedicated Inference with reserved GPUs, or both.

Why use Akamai Inference?

Get the agility of a modern inference provider without giving up enterprise trust. Build the full AI application, not just the model call. Grow from first experiment to production on one platform.

Agility and enterprise trust, without the trade-off

Get leading open-weight models quickly, with zero data retention, from the provider that enterprises already rely on for cloud, security, and delivery.

More than a model endpoint

Build the agents and applications that call your models on Akamai Cloud, with compute, storage, and Kubernetes alongside Akamai Inference.

One provider from prototype to production

Grow from first experiment to enterprise-scale production without switching vendors, rewriting code, or repeating procurement.

How it works

Use Akamai Inference to power your intelligence

Fast and easy access to the leading open-weight models. Power your agentic needs while avoiding vendor lock-in and high token costs. Run production inference with predictable performance and a dedicated OpenAI-compatible API endpoint backed by GPU capacity reserved exclusively for you.

Choose

Pick an open-weight model from the growing model catalog.

Call

Point your application to the OpenAI-compatible endpoint. Existing OpenAI code works by changing the base URL and API key.

Scale

Let serverless capacity autoscale with demand, or reserve dedicated GPUs for steady, high-volume traffic.

Serverless, Dedicated, or both

Match each workload to the right deployment type. Use one or both from the same provider, through the same API.

Serverless Inference for bursty AI workloads

Call open-weight models through a shared, autoscaling inference endpoint. Pay per million tokens, with no GPU infrastructure to provision or manage.

Request beta access

Dedicated Inference for steady, high-volume traffic

Get a private endpoint on GPU capacity reserved for you, in the region and GPU configuration you choose. Availability is limited.

Features

AI inference features for deploying the latest open-weight models

  • Curated catalog of leading open-weight models, including Llama, Qwen, and DeepSeek
  • Dedicated Inference on GPU capacity reserved for a single customer
  • Audit logging for control plane operations and inference calls (limited availability)
  • OpenAI-compatible API for drop-in integration
  • Choice of region and GPU configuration for dedicated endpoints
  • Chat playground for testing models
  • Pay-per-token Serverless Inference with automatic scaling
  • Zero data retention for prompts and responses
  • API key management
Use cases

Akamai Inference use cases

Run leading open-weight models in production, or deploy your own custom and fine-tuned models with the same security and controls. The inference agility you need, from the provider you already trust.

Pick from the latest leading open-weight models and start with Serverless Inference.

Serverless Inference offers the leading open-weight models on shared GPU pools. You pay on a pay-per-token basis for what you use.

Run a dedicated, OpenAI-compatible model endpoint.

Dedicated Inference allows you to choose the model, region, GPU configuration, and scale. You get a dedicated, OpenAI-compatible model endpoint reserved solely for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Akamai Inference is a fully managed inference service for running open-weight AI models in production. You call models through an OpenAI-compatible API, and Akamai handles the GPU infrastructure, serving, autoscaling, and model lifecycle management. It offers two deployment types: Serverless Inference and Dedicated Inference.

Serverless Inference serves models through a shared, autoscaling endpoint and is priced per million tokens. It’s designed for getting started and for bursty or unpredictable workloads. Dedicated Inference provides a private endpoint on GPU capacity reserved for a single customer, in the region and GPU configuration you choose, and is priced per GPU-hour. It’s designed for steady, high-volume production traffic. You can use either one or both. Dedicated Inference will have limited availability.

The model catalog includes leading open-weight models. The catalog will expand, and new models are added as released.

There’s no charge during the beta. When billing begins at limited availability, Serverless Inference will be priced per million input and output tokens. Dedicated Inference will be priced per GPU-hour, billed by the minute for as long as an endpoint is provisioned, including idle time.

No. Akamai Inference uses zero data retention, so prompts and responses are not stored or used to train models.

Yes. Akamai Inference uses an OpenAI-compatible API, so most applications built for the OpenAI API can switch by changing the base URL and API key, and selecting a model from the Akamai Inference catalog. (Support for specific API features, such as tool calling or structured outputs, may vary by model.)

Serverless Inference is a deployment model where you call AI models through a shared, autoscaling endpoint. You pay only for the tokens you consume, with no need to provision, manage, or maintain underlying GPU infrastructure.

An open-weight model is a model whose trained weights are publicly released, so anyone can download, run, and fine-tune it. Examples include Llama, Qwen, and DeepSeek.

Sign up for the Serverless Inference beta

Request access to the Serverless Inference beta.

  • Discover fast and simple access to inference service
  • Run open-weight models on Akamai Cloud
  • Eliminate provisioning and managing GPU infrastructure
  • Build latency-sensitive, real-time AI apps and agents