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Dennis German

Posts by Dennis German

Defeat Web Shell WSO-NG

November 22, 2023Maxim Zavodchik and Dennis German

Web shells are becoming more advanced. Learn about the next-generation capabilities of the infamous WSO web shell — and how to defeat it.

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